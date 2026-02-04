Single again this Valentines? Here’s your plan for that day we all dread

1 hour ago

Valentines doesn’t have to be bad for us single Uni of York students. After all, it’s just a normal day for us, so why not treat ourselves and distract our minds from the fact another year has gone by with no success.

Hearing about stories from today’s options, consider yourselves lucky you’re single. Solo dates are becoming popular, and enjoying your own company is key to embracing your single self.

Workout

Valentines has to be one of the quietest days in the gym. Even better, everyone that is there is probably single (you’d hope). It’s the perfect day to get in a strong workout and feel better about yourself. Or even head for a long run, so you’re in pain for the rest of the day, giving you a perfect distraction. Put on your cutest gym fit and get working.

Hang out with your fellow singles

If you’re lucky, you won’t be the only single friend at uni. If you have other singles, hold onto them especially tight this day. Whether you plan a day out or stay inside, being with your friends is the key to surviving the day.

Get out of the country

A more expensive option is to just ditch England altogether: Out of sight, out of mind. Have a scroll through Ryanair and you might find some European city breaks are cheaper than you’d imagine. Valentines falls on a weekend this year so that’s even better, no need to skip your lectures.

Head to the club

You’d hope that no taken students are clubbing on Valentines… silently judging you if you are. Club nights go crazy for this day, as they know single people will drown in their sorrows over a double vodka coke and a boogie. Grab your hopefully single friends and get your tickets, I’m sure they will sell out.

Have a sweet treat

Everyday is worthy of a sweet treat, but this day is extra justified. The happiness one gets from a little bit of sugar is unmatched. You can even make a day of it: Head on a long walk to get your steps in, and finish with your favourite snack – it’s all about the balance.

By yourself flowers

Something so simple and common, such as flowers, can make all the difference. It’s important to treat yourself rather than relying on others. Fresh flowers can really brighten your room and overall mindset, so spend an extra few pounds when doing your food shop.

Journal

Writing down how you feel may seem cringe and pointless, but getting your inner thoughts down on paper helps you to acknowledge them and move forward. Personally, I love heading to a coffee shop, hot drink in hand and writing down anything on my mind. It forces you to acknowledge and reflect on your current state. Even better, you can look back on your journals in the future and see how you’ve grown since then. If you take anything from this article, let it be this.