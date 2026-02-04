The Tab

Single again this Valentines? Here’s your plan for that day we all dread

Let’s avoid being surrounded by loved-up couples and embrace the singleness

Violet Kennerk | News

Valentines doesn’t have to be bad for us single Uni of York students. After all, it’s just a normal day for us, so why not treat ourselves and distract our minds from the fact another year has gone by with no success.

Hearing about stories from today’s options, consider yourselves lucky you’re single. Solo dates are becoming popular, and enjoying your own company is key to embracing your single self.

Workout

Valentines has to be one of the quietest days in the gym. Even better, everyone that is there is probably single (you’d hope). It’s the perfect day to get in a strong workout and feel better about yourself. Or even head for a long run, so you’re in pain for the rest of the day, giving you a perfect distraction. Put on your cutest gym fit and get working.

Hang out with your fellow singles

If you’re lucky, you won’t be the only single friend at uni. If you have other singles, hold onto them especially tight this day. Whether you plan a day out or stay inside, being with your friends is the key to surviving the day.

Get out of the country

A more expensive option is to just ditch England altogether: Out of sight, out of mind. Have a scroll through Ryanair and you might find some European city breaks are cheaper than you’d imagine. Valentines falls on a weekend this year so that’s even better, no need to skip your lectures.

Head to the club

Most Read

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

Curtis

Love Island’s Curtis has addressed whether he would be open to dating a man

The cringe ‘reason’ Justin Bieber performed half naked at the Grammys, in just his boxers

You’d hope that no taken students are clubbing on Valentines… silently judging you if you are. Club nights go crazy for this day, as they know single people will drown in their sorrows over a double vodka coke and a boogie. Grab your hopefully single friends and get your tickets, I’m sure they will sell out.

Have a sweet treat

Everyday is worthy of a sweet treat, but this day is extra justified. The happiness one gets from a little bit of sugar is unmatched. You can even make a day of it: Head on a long walk to get your steps in, and finish with your favourite snack – it’s all about the balance.

By yourself flowers

Something so simple and common, such as flowers, can make all the difference. It’s important to treat yourself rather than relying on others. Fresh flowers can really brighten your room and overall mindset, so spend an extra few pounds when doing your food shop.

Journal

Writing down how you feel may seem cringe and pointless, but getting your inner thoughts down on paper helps you to acknowledge them and move forward. Personally, I love heading to a coffee shop, hot drink in hand and writing down anything on my mind. It forces you to acknowledge and reflect on your current state. Even better, you can look back on your journals in the future and see how you’ve grown since then. If you take anything from this article, let it be this.

Violet Kennerk | News
Latest

All the love, none of the boys: How to throw the ultimate Galentine’s party

Faye Robinson

Your yearly reminder to celebrate female friendships loudly, intentionally and maybe with a hint of cringe appreciation

Single again this Valentines? Here’s your plan for that day we all dread

Violet Kennerk

Let’s avoid being surrounded by loved-up couples and embrace the singleness

Hand model

Hand model details how much she actually gets paid, and I’m about ready to quit my job

Kieran Galpin

Holding an ice cream for eight hours seems chill

season four spicy scenes

All the Bridgerton season four spicy scenes, ranked from cringiest to Colin’s carriage

Claudia Cox

Humanity may never recover from the staircase scene

Hudson Williams

All the juicy stuff we know about the alleged girlfriend of Heated Rivalry’s Hudson

Kieran Galpin

She’s a tattoo artist

a pub in a boat

The story behind the Dry Dock, Leeds students’ favourite landlocked boat that doubles as a pub

Toby Almond

How did the Dry Dock end up stranded 60 miles away from the coast?

Lucy Letby’s furious family share anger over Netflix doc featuring unseen arrest footage

Hebe Hancock

It was released today

Dating expert reveals why Love Island girls always fall so hard for Curtis Pritchard

Ellissa Bain

His game is insane

Meet Challenge for Change, the Glasgow University society that could take you up Mount Everest

Georgia French

‘Why just survive uni when you could summit mountains, run marathons, and actually change lives?’

Guys, the Bridgerton season four opening credits are filled with secret details we all missed

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe I didn’t spot this

All the love, none of the boys: How to throw the ultimate Galentine’s party

Faye Robinson

Your yearly reminder to celebrate female friendships loudly, intentionally and maybe with a hint of cringe appreciation

Single again this Valentines? Here’s your plan for that day we all dread

Violet Kennerk

Let’s avoid being surrounded by loved-up couples and embrace the singleness

Hand model

Hand model details how much she actually gets paid, and I’m about ready to quit my job

Kieran Galpin

Holding an ice cream for eight hours seems chill

season four spicy scenes

All the Bridgerton season four spicy scenes, ranked from cringiest to Colin’s carriage

Claudia Cox

Humanity may never recover from the staircase scene

Hudson Williams

All the juicy stuff we know about the alleged girlfriend of Heated Rivalry’s Hudson

Kieran Galpin

She’s a tattoo artist

a pub in a boat

The story behind the Dry Dock, Leeds students’ favourite landlocked boat that doubles as a pub

Toby Almond

How did the Dry Dock end up stranded 60 miles away from the coast?

Lucy Letby’s furious family share anger over Netflix doc featuring unseen arrest footage

Hebe Hancock

It was released today

Dating expert reveals why Love Island girls always fall so hard for Curtis Pritchard

Ellissa Bain

His game is insane

Meet Challenge for Change, the Glasgow University society that could take you up Mount Everest

Georgia French

‘Why just survive uni when you could summit mountains, run marathons, and actually change lives?’

Guys, the Bridgerton season four opening credits are filled with secret details we all missed

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe I didn’t spot this