a pub in a boat

The story behind the Dry Dock, Leeds students’ favourite landlocked boat that doubles as a pub

How did the Dry Dock end up stranded 60 miles away from the coast?

Guides

Marooned opposite the Leeds Beckett Library on Woodhouse lane, the Dry Dock has been a beloved pub by students and locals since opening in 1993.

But what you might not know about the student hotspot is that it wasn’t originally intended to be a pub at all.

In a TikTok posted on Leeds Plus Social, Paul Ellison, Managing Director of Yorkshire Design Group and Dry Dock’s developer, explained: “The original plan was to repurpose the boat as a floating restaurant, but it didn’t quite work out.

“My father in law, Peter, had the idea of getting it onto dry land and began looking for spaces in Leeds where that might work.”

However, the journey to Woodhouse Lane was no easy task. It began at the Leeds Dock, near the Royal Armouries, where it was lifted out of the water and placed on the back of a low loader lorry.

Even lifting it out of the water was a struggle. “We weren’t sure whether it would split in two,” Paul said.

Because of it’s size, they couldn’t go up through the city centre, and had to go via Kirkstall Road towards Headingley before turning around to go down Woodhouse Lane.

The back of the dry dock, with Leeds Beckett in the background.

The boat was originally named the Lambda, and was a sand and gravel barge running along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal

“It had to go down the wrong way on the slip road to get to the ring road, and it followed a team from Yorkshire Electricity Board to disconnect wires and cables that might get in the way of the boat,” Paul added.

After arriving at it’s destination, the boat was once again lifted by crane into the position which it still remains today.

The image shows the beer garden area of the dry dock

The Dry Dock went on to win the Publican’s Best Pub Design Award in 1995

The pub became a firm favourite among students being the last stop off on the Otley Run, and its iconic Karaoke Tuesdays.

Speaking to The Leeds Tab, the Dry Dock’s bar manager, Meghan Forrest, said: “Business is still quite good, we’ve seen a drop in students but I reckon that’s due to the cost of living.”

“Having live music, serving food and being the last stop on the Otley Run certainly helps,” she added.

Joe Slater, a bartender said: “The location is also good, we get a lot of business when they put the shows on at the arena. Even though we aren’t the closest pub to First Direct, we still see more customers on concert days.”

The pub itself hosts various live entertainment, such as comedian’s like Peter Kay in the 90’s.









