Meet Challenge for Change, the Glasgow University society that could take you up Mount Everest

‘Why just survive uni when you could summit mountains, run marathons, and actually change lives?’

3 hours ago

As we sit in the library stressing about deadlines, emails in your inbox unsanswered from week 1, and the quiet but persistent fear that our overdraft is watching us, it can sometimes feel that we are destined for a little more than academic crashouts.

Earlier in the year, The Glasgow Tab interviewed Robert Dinsmore, the president of Challenge for Change, a society focussed on charity and adventure in equal parts.

“University can feel quite narrow sometimes,” he said, “You’re focused on grades, exams, and what comes next. Challenge for Change gives people something big to work towards outside of that.”

Challenge for Change is a student-led society that partners with the organisation Choose a Challenge, allowing students to take part in overseas endurance challenges while fundraising for charity.

That sense of collective effort seems to translate into tangible impact. According to Robert, last year alone, the society raised a ridiculous £149, 517 across all their challenges and charities. That’s right. One hundred and forty-nine thousand pounds — mostly powered by caffeine, JustGiving links, and the combined guilt of friends and family.

But it’s not just about fundraising (or flexing your newfound calf muscles). The society’s social calendar is stacked: There are pub crawls for the extroverts, wholesome hill-walks for the wannabe adventurers (and anyone in need of new Insta content), and the annual fundraising gala — a night of ceilidh dancing, dinner, and good vibes, all for charity.

Even if you’re not signed up for a challenge, you can still come along to support your mates, help out with events, and have a classy evening before inevitably ending up in Hive.

He gave us a deep dive on the four opportunities going on this year.

Morocco Atlas Mountains

The challenges themselves vary widely, and Robert starts with Morocco: “If your idea of a summer break is less Ibiza Weekender and more ascending a North African giant, then the Atlas Mountains trek is probably your Roman Empire.” This year’s challenge leader, Aly, summed it up perfectly: “Climb to the highest point in North Africa and immerse yourself in Moroccan culture.” Translation: Lots of hiking, lots of tagine, lots of bragging rights. Beyond the scenery and sore calves, the challenge raises money for Teenage Cancer Trust, which hits close to home because cancer is one of the biggest health threats facing young people. The charity funds specialist wards, nurses, and support services designed specifically for teens and young adults, so your trek isn’t just a glorified leg day. Everest Base Camp

If you’ve ever looked at your seminar workload and thought “yeah, but what if I just disappeared into the wilderness,” the Everest Base Camp trek is calling your name. “It’s one of those experiences that permanently upgrades your bragging rights”. Hit them with “I hiked to Everest” and enjoy the stunned silence. Your matches on Hinge will never believe you. All the fundraising for this challenge goes to the Meningitis Research Foundation, which makes total sense considering “students are one of the most affected groups”. Living in halls, sharing pints, sharing vapes, sharing literally everything except common sense… it’s prime territory for meningitis to spread. Sponsorship money helps fund research, support families, and push prevention campaigns that actually protect people our age. This year’s challenge leaders, Kirsty and Lucas, put it best: “You’ll fly into the most dangerous airport in the world, drink in the world’s highest Irish pub, and witness the raw beauty of the Himalayas.” Not to sway anyone, but this challenge is easily this author’s personal fave having completed it last September. You can read the full deep-dive here. Kilimanjaro

If you want the kind of uni story that will permanently shut down everyone else’s “gap year in Bali” chat, summiting Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, is very much That Move. Challenge leader Aaran puts it bluntly: “It’s a rare opportunity to test yourself, experience something extraordinary, and contribute to a cause that matters.” Hard to argue with that. We’re told “this is a serious altitude trek, so expect thin air, sub-zero nights, and a lot of character development”. Imagine casually dropping “one of the Seven Summits” into a seminar icebreaker. Ungodly clout. All fundraising for this challenge goes to Amnesty International, which makes the whole thing hit even harder. While you’re climbing towards the sky, your sponsorship is helping defend human rights on the ground. Not a bad side quest to have going while you’re hiking through the clouds. Budapest Marathon