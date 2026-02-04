Um, so Jack Keating only got on Love Island in the first place because his sister turned it down

4 hours ago

Jack Keating has now become worthy of an “All Stars” title on Love Island, but he only originally got on the show because his sister didn’t want to.

Jack was on the show during the 2022 series. He arrived for Casa Amor, didn’t really do much, and was then sent packing. It was a bit of a flop, so he’s really had a huge redemption during All Stars. He’s had the chance to show himself as more than just a baby daddy, as Whitney would put it.

That being said, his chance to be on the show in the first place was a lucky one. Ahead of the 2022 series, producers had been trying to bag his sister for years. Missy Keating had been on a rumoured Islander list every year, and it was constantly said producers had reached out to her, trying to persuade her to go into the villa. They were “desperate” to book the model, as she “ticked all the boxes” for an Islander. But, she was having none of it.

When Jack was cast, he admitted this was mainly just to get producers off his sister’s back. Jack said that after a couple of drinks one night, the siblings decided he’d apply instead.

“For the last two years, they asked Missy. They scouted Missy to do the show and she’s been kind of like ‘nah, it’s not really for me, it’s not the right timing’ and stuff like that,” Jack told IrishMirror.

“Then me and Missy, I think had a couple of drinks and she was like ‘Jack, why don’t you apply for it?’ So I thought why not? It was never something I thought about doing before and I just thought why not. I thought if I didn’t do it, I could look back in 10 or 20 years as something I would’ve regretted so I thought why not, let’s go for that.”

Well, at least he did!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.