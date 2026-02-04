The Tab

‘Arrogant, up herself’: People who know Love Island’s Lucinda share what she’s like in real life

Her behaviour on Love Island makes so much sense

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Whilst Lucinda Strafford is hot topic on Love Island All Stars, people who know her in real life have been speaking out about what she’s really like. Right now, Lucinda is diving opinions with her behaviour on All Stars.

Lucinda entered as a bombshell, and straight away ruffled feathers. She initially said she was purposefully keeping it secret from the girls that she liked Ciaran, before stealing him from Samie in a recoupling. Then, as soon as Belle went away to Villa USA, Sean and Lucinda started cracking on. All hell broke loose when that came out.

In more recent episodes, Lucinda’s friend Millie straight up told her she “needs to think of other people’s feelings” before Lucinda then whipped off to the secret garden with Sean, in front of Belle.

Some people have said she’s being a bombshell and doing what she needs to do, whilst others can’t quite believe what they’re seeing. Even Sean’s sister has said she’s “not a fan” of Lucinda, and doesn’t like seeing her brother with her.

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

via ITV

‘Lucinda is completely self-centred’

Amid all of this, some people who know Lucinda have been sharing their stories. “Lucinda is completely self-centred, and just loves herself. If someone pays her a compliment by saying, ‘Oh, you look really nice’, she’ll be like ‘Yes, I know I’m beautiful’. She really is so arrogant and up herself,” a source told MailOnline.

The report claims she is long-term friends with a man called Huayi Huang, who is behind online fashion brand Peppermayo. He is a billionaire, and foots the bill for her lavish lifestyle.

A further source said: “She might not need the money, but Lucinda returns to TV to stay relevant, and producers are always happy to have her back as she brings the drama.”

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

via ITV

‘Lucinda will come out smelling of roses’

In a separate report in The Sun, it was claimed what we’re seeing on Love Island is very close to the truth, as a source described Lucinda as “not a girls’ girl”.

Yesterday, The Tab reported Lucinda’s mum posted a rant on TikTok, in which she called her fellow All Stars Islanders “horrid” and said producers of the show “should be ashamed.”

The Sun reports Lucinda and her mum are very close, and her mum will always defend her no matter what.“Lucinda is very close to her family – she’s only really just moved out properly,” an insider said.

“Her mum, Nancy, is her biggest cheerleader and will actually go to great lengths to protect her. She’s really reaped the benefits of Lucinda’s fame and often travels with her around the globe. She will be in full defence mode right now. She’ll get Lucinda pulled out of the show if she thinks she needs to. There is no way she is leaving her there to struggle.”

In her comment, Lucinda’s mum said: “That was a disgusting piece of TV. The production team should be ashamed of themselves. Lucinda didn’t deserve to be violated like that….disgusting. What a horrid crowd of people. I hope she walks out. And as for all her haters, what a very sad world you live in.”

The Sun’s source added: “Her mum will do everything in her power to make sure Lucinda comes out of this smelling like roses and even richer.”

‘She’s always wanted to be a celebrity’

via ITV

Maybe her true intentions were obvious from day one, because before she’d even stepped foot in the Love Island 2021 villa, people said Lucinda was only doing it for fame.

Someone close to her said at the time: “She’s going in to plug her business. She wants fame and money – she’s always wanted to be a celebrity. She’s trying to become an influencer, she wants to do it for her business.”

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

