‘Not a girl’s girl’: Sean’s sister shares fiery take on Lucinda and Belle Love Island drama

I didn’t expect her to go so hard

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Sean’s sister, Willow, has shared her opinion on the tense situation between her brother, Belle and Lucinda on Love Island All Stars, and it’s actually so brutal.

The drama in the Love Island villa has finally picked up after a massive argument between Sean and Belle. Sean told Belle he had been getting to know Lucinda in the main villa during the three days she was in the America villa. Lots of people have shared their take on the situation, including Belle’s dad, but now Sean’s sister has weighed in with a scathing TikTok debrief.

“I actually can’t even defend Sean after last night’s episode. I don’t necessarily think they’ve done anything wrong by trying to get to know each other, but it’s just the way they’ve gone about it,” Willow said “Tommy has been such a good friend to Sean.”

She continued: “Also massively feel for Belle, because I think she’s such an amazing girl, and I just can’t believe Sean would’ve chosen Lucinda over her. I think the way Belle reacted was completely valid, and I definitely would have done the same thing in her shoes.”

@willowstonex

Day 16 of running my brothers business whilst he’s on love island all stars🤩🍬🍭🧡 @Sweet-Delivery #itv #loveislandallstars #fyp #sweetdelivery #candyman

♬ original sound – willow stone

Sean and Willow are close, and there are loads of videos on Willow’s page of her attending events with her brother. But if Sean is hoping for a warm welcome home if he brings Lucinda out of the villa, he’s in for a nasty surprise.

“I think Lucinda is just there to cause drama, and her intentions aren’t right, definitely not a girl’s girl,” Willow said in the same video. “She seems the type of girl who would get with her best mate’s boyfriend. I can’t say I’m a fan of hers, I’m not going to lie.”

While Sean is in the villa, Willow is helping run his sweet shop, Sweet Delivery. She posts Love Island debriefs after most episodes, showing what it’s like to run the shop while her brother is in South Africa.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.
Featured image via ITV/TikTok

some cambridge students for oxbridge college article

The easiest and hardest Oxbridge colleges to worm your way into in 2026, by offer rate

Claudia Cox

I wouldn’t pick a college with a deer park

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie said each other

A lot has happened between Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, so here’s everything they’ve said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘This has been the highlight of my life, and meeting Hudson makes that 10 times sweeter’

Thea Sewell: ‘I was ostracised for my views on the sex-gender debate at Cambridge University’

Esther Knowles

Thea is the founder of a controversial Cambridge University society that defines gender in terms of ‘biological sex’

Heated Rivalry

His thick WHAT? Hudson and Connor have done something even filthier after Heated Rivalry

Kieran Galpin

It’s nearly two hours long and makes Heated Rivalry look like a Sunday sermon

Here’s every single Bridgerton child in order, and where their storyline is up to

Ellissa Bain

There are just too many

There’s a huge Bridgerton season four theory about Sophie, that actually makes sense

Hebe Hancock

All will be revealed in part two

After that wild ending, Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson explains why Sophie is perfect for Benedict

Suchismita Ghosh

Showrunner Jess Brownell has also weighed in

‘Not a girl’s girl’: Sean’s sister shares fiery take on Lucinda and Belle Love Island drama

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I didn’t expect her to go so hard

The house Lucinda bought before Love Island All Stars

Inside the huge house Lucinda bought with Love Island cash and now brags about on TikTok

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even view it before she bought it

‘Hell on earth’: Bristol students caught in ‘crush’ outside ‘oversold’ venue

Chloe Brown

Emergency services were called to the scene which saw one casualty

