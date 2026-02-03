‘Not a girl’s girl’: Sean’s sister shares fiery take on Lucinda and Belle Love Island drama

2 hours ago

Sean’s sister, Willow, has shared her opinion on the tense situation between her brother, Belle and Lucinda on Love Island All Stars, and it’s actually so brutal.

The drama in the Love Island villa has finally picked up after a massive argument between Sean and Belle. Sean told Belle he had been getting to know Lucinda in the main villa during the three days she was in the America villa. Lots of people have shared their take on the situation, including Belle’s dad, but now Sean’s sister has weighed in with a scathing TikTok debrief.

“I actually can’t even defend Sean after last night’s episode. I don’t necessarily think they’ve done anything wrong by trying to get to know each other, but it’s just the way they’ve gone about it,” Willow said “Tommy has been such a good friend to Sean.”

She continued: “Also massively feel for Belle, because I think she’s such an amazing girl, and I just can’t believe Sean would’ve chosen Lucinda over her. I think the way Belle reacted was completely valid, and I definitely would have done the same thing in her shoes.”

Sean and Willow are close, and there are loads of videos on Willow’s page of her attending events with her brother. But if Sean is hoping for a warm welcome home if he brings Lucinda out of the villa, he’s in for a nasty surprise.

“I think Lucinda is just there to cause drama, and her intentions aren’t right, definitely not a girl’s girl,” Willow said in the same video. “She seems the type of girl who would get with her best mate’s boyfriend. I can’t say I’m a fan of hers, I’m not going to lie.”

While Sean is in the villa, Willow is helping run his sweet shop, Sweet Delivery. She posts Love Island debriefs after most episodes, showing what it’s like to run the shop while her brother is in South Africa.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image via ITV/TikTok