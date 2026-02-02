Love Island’s Belle Hassan admits she struggled with low self-esteem and self-harm in the past

Belle said she used to have ‘a lot of hate towards herself’

4 hours ago

In last night’s episode of Love Island All Stars, Belle Hassan captured the nation’s sympathy after her relationship with Sean Stone went up in flames.

Love Island All Stars fans are praising Belle’s headstrong reaction to Sean getting to know another contestant, Lucinda Strafford, while she was off in a different villa with the USA All Stars. One TikTok creator posted: “This is the side of her we were all waiting for”.

Throughout the episode, Belle was pretty insistent that she knows her worth despite Sean’s decision to get to know Lucinda. However, she hasn’t always been so confident.

In an interview with OK! Magazine in 2023, Belle opened up about her past experience struggling with self-harm and low self-esteem.

Love Island’s Belle struggled with self-harm as a teenager

Belle Hassan, who appeared in series five of Love Island, as well as the current series of Love Island All Stars, admitted she used to have “a lot of hate towards herself” when she was a teenager.

As a result of her low self-esteem, Belle struggled with self-harm between the ages of 13 and 19.

Speaking about her experience, Belle said: “People ask me what made you do it, and being honest I have no idea. I think I did it to feel better – I had so much emotion but I never knew how to talk about it. Now, I’m so open with my family and friends but back then I felt shame or was worried I’d get into trouble.”

How did Belle recover from her mental health problems?

Belle admitted she wished she was more “honest about [her struggles] sooner” because opening up was what sparked the start of her “recovery”.

She said the thing that made her realise she had to change was when she “couldn’t wear t-shirt because of [her] arms”, making her decide “enough is enough”.

“Self-harm is sort of like having an addiction”, Belle explained, “you’re susceptible to relapses. I say to people ‘don’t be so hard on yourself if you relapse’ because it shows you have strength.”

Belle then found refuge in the makeup industry, saying “Beauty and make-up gave me an escapism.”

“When my mental health isn’t in the best place, beauty gives me something to focus on and take my mind off of it. It’s my own creative outlet and helps create your own identity”, she continued.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

