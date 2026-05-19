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Twitter just introduced two new rules for normal unverified accounts and people are fuming

The future is bleak if you don’t pay for a blue tick

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Twitter, aka X, has just introduced two new rules for normal, unverified accounts that don’t pay for a blue tick, and people are really angry about it.

The app has reduced the posting limits for non-verified profiles this week, meaning your posts are now capped if you don’t pay the very steep £9.60 per month for a blue tick.

Previously, normal accounts could post 2,400 posts per day, so it was basically unlimited. Now, Twitter has changed the rules so you can only post 50 posts per day. And that includes retweets and quotes. Plus, they added a new limit of only 200 replies per day.

“The current technical limits for accounts are: 50 original posts and 200 replies per day for unverified accounts. The daily update limit is further broken down into smaller limits for semi-hourly intervals,” the help centre now says.

Twitter is reportedly sending out messages to unverified people asking them to subscribe to Premium to avoid these daily limits. How cheeky!

I know what you’re thinking, 50 posts is still a massive number and most people will never reach the 50 post and 200 replies a day limit. But when you break that down, it’s actually only two tweets per hour, which isn’t very much if you’re livetweeting about a specific event or topic.

“People need to think more about this limit. 50 posts per day means two per hour, sectioned off by ‘semi-hourly intervals’. So that means if you make a few tweets in a couple hours, they’ll lock your account. They’ve made this site unusable for those that don’t pay and/or give ID,” one annoyed person wrote.

“50 posts is lowkey crazy like what happens to live tweeting,” someone else said. A third person added: “Here’s the thing. People are like ‘Who’s gonna post this much’ and that’s valid. However. This is how it will start then those numbers will dwindle. 50 becomes 25 which becomes 15 and so on.”

And what it actually comes down to isn’t just the number, it’s the way Twitter is now prioritising verified accounts, and penalising those who don’t pay for a blue tick. The future of Twitter is bleak.

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Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: Social Media Technology twitter
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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