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Wait a minute, can you screenshot Instagram Instants and does it notify them?!

I’m nervous

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Everyone’s still trying to get to grips with Instagram’s brand new feature Instants, so can you screenshot them? And will it notify the person who posted it if you do? Here’s everything you need to know.

Instagram launched Instants to loads of accounts last week, a brand new feature that’s basically like sending a Snapchat to all your followers or just your Close Friends.

This is how it works. You take an instant and choose who you want to send it to. Then, your chosen group can view it, but only once. After that, it disappears forever and can never be viewed again.

But do you need to worry about people screenshotting them? Here’s the deal.

Credit: Instagram

So, can you screenshot Instagram Instants and does it notify them?

You’ll be pleased to know that you can’t screenshot Instagram Instants. If you try and screenshot one, it literally just won’t work. You’ll get a black screen. What a win! Well, a win for yourself, but not a win if you want to screenshot someone else’s Instant.

In the press release, Instagram very clearly said: “No screenshots – Instants can’t be screenshot or screenrecorded.” Meta added: “Friends can’t screenshot or record Instants you share.”

So, the Instants you share are completely private, and can only be viewed once. They can’t be screenshotted or saved. The only way someone could potentially save your Instant is by taking a picture of the screen from another device.

To capture and share an Instant, all you have to do is tap the mini pile of photos in the bottom right-hand corner of your Instagram inbox. Then, take a photo. You can’t upload one from your camera roll. You can add captions, but you can’t edit the photo. 

Oh, and if you hate the new feature, you can switch it off completely.

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Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Instagram Technology Trends Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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