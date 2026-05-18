The Tab

New FaceTime update gives warning if you appear nude on camera – here’s the wild way it knows

Yes, you can turn it off

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Guys, FaceTime now shares a warning when you’re nude on camera, so here’s exactly how it works and how to turn it off.

Do you sometimes hop on FaceTime while you’re getting dressed? Or stay on FaceTime while hopping in for a quick shower? Then you might have had a warning appear on your screen.

“Audio and video are paused because you may be showing something sensitive” If you feel uncomfortable, you should end the call,” the warning says. T

Here are two buttons that say “Resume audio and video” and “End call”.

TikToker Jamie Knowles brought attention to this new feature in a viral video shared over the weekend. The video has almost 600k views.

@jamieknowles3111

It was a shock I’ll tell you that #facetime #update #shock

♬ original sound – Jamie Knowles

“I was in the shower, I was on FaceTime with my boyfriend, we’re long distance, okay? I was going to be naked. It literally pops up with a warning that blocks your screen,” he said.

Lots of people in the comments are confused as to how Apple even knows when you’re naked.

“Wait. Who’s watching your FaceTime to know this?” one person said.

Here’s how the FaceTime sensitive content warning actually works

No, there isn’t a man hiding in your phone watching your calls. Apple actually uses the built-in AI tools in our phones to scan our photos and video calls for nudity. The same AI that blocks nudity on sites like Instagram has actually been around for ages.

Apple announced this update a couple of months ago. According to Apple, the sensitive content on your phone works on a bunch of apps: “Messages, AirDrop, shared photo albums, Contact Posters in the Phone app and the Contacts app, and FaceTime calls and video messages.”

Don’t worry, you can turn it off

Not comfortable with this? Apple has made it super easy to turn this off. All you need to do is go into your Settings app, type up Sensitive Content Warning and toggle the switch to turn it off. No more interruptions to your FaceTime calls!

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: iPhone Technology Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

James Charles

Dear James Charles, as you tell laid-off worker to ‘get a job’ here are stories of those helplessly trying

It’s so annoying, but this is why Apple removed the headphone jack on iPhones

iPhone

Erm, so it turns out we’ve been using the iPhone keyboard completely wrong this whole time

Latest

New FaceTime update gives warning if you appear nude on camera – here’s the wild way it knows

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Yes, you can turn it off

What Scott and Gia are doing now, six months after their MAFS marriage ended in tatters

Ellissa Bain

They both have big life updates

who did the crime scene killer photo viral

All the clues are in this photo, so can you work out who did the crime?

Hayley Soen

It’s a tricky one

The Boys

Antony Starr shares brutal opinion on The Boys’ finale, and now people are ‘so scared’ and angry

Kieran Galpin

God, even Homelander has had enough

This is the real reason Tommy Fury wasn’t at Venezuela’s wedding, but something seems off

Ellissa Bain

Molly-Mae and Bambi went alone

Pete Davidson ‘responds’ as ex Elsie Hewitt says she’s raising baby ‘alone’ in moving post

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m doing it on my own’

Claims

Absurd viral posts claim Stranger Things’ Finn and Noah are dating with wildly intimate details

Kieran Galpin

Hotel stays? Swapping clothes? A WEDDING? I can’t roll my eyes harder

Police reveal why a man was arrested at Venezuela Fury’s wedding in new update

Ellissa Bain

Four police cars were seen at the hotel

Bec says her ‘life is crumbled’ as her Instagram is deleted because of post MAFS scandal

Hayley Soen

‘I’m just a normal girl. I thought what I had done was satisfactory’

Was Venezuela Fury’s wedding actually legal? Here’s how she could get married at 16

Ellissa Bain

This is what everyone’s wondering

Oh dear! Another Love Island All Stars couple have broken up, five months after the show

Hayley Soen

I really backed these two

Here’s what each Lancaster University college’s extrav theme should really be

Isabella Frost

We’re eyeing up a County-Grizedale collab

A new cafe opens in Alexandra Square on Lancaster University’s campus

Isabella Frost

Lumé are selling a variety of food and drink including steamed buns and smoothies

Lost biblical manuscripts recovered by Glasgow University professor

Georgina Bevan

Professor Garrick Allen led a team of academics to successfully recover the pages

Priced out of parking: The struggle of Glasgow’s student drivers

Logan Smith

‘One day we will all take the monorail’ – Homer Simpson

Volunteering at university in Glasgow is much easier than you realise

Amy Maitland

You can be an academic weapon AND help out in the community

An update on where all the exes featured in Worst Ex Ever season two are now

Hayley Soen

Some are appealing their convictions

Meet Pool Club, the Durham student band that could be playing with The Cure this summer

Josephine White

The Durham Tab spoke to Pool Club about their experience making it to the grand-final of the New Blood music competition

Here are the brutal shots Drake takes at Kendrick in his three new albums, and what they mean

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Safe to say he’s still bitter

Curriculum Transformation Programme: We asked what Lancaster students really think

Isabella Frost

Many students called the changes ‘unnecessary’ and ‘going against what the students want’