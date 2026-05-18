New FaceTime update gives warning if you appear nude on camera – here’s the wild way it knows

Yes, you can turn it off

1 hour ago

Guys, FaceTime now shares a warning when you’re nude on camera, so here’s exactly how it works and how to turn it off.

Do you sometimes hop on FaceTime while you’re getting dressed? Or stay on FaceTime while hopping in for a quick shower? Then you might have had a warning appear on your screen.

Have you all seen this new IOS update???? If you’re on a facetime video call and you’re naked, you will get this notification to end the call. If you also tried to share a nude or sex video, you will get a notification too. I think it’s cool 🌚 pic.twitter.com/3Di1mU6FJY — Ife 🇬🇧❤❤ (@loveyfunky) May 10, 2026

“Audio and video are paused because you may be showing something sensitive” If you feel uncomfortable, you should end the call,” the warning says. T

Here are two buttons that say “Resume audio and video” and “End call”.

TikToker Jamie Knowles brought attention to this new feature in a viral video shared over the weekend. The video has almost 600k views.

“I was in the shower, I was on FaceTime with my boyfriend, we’re long distance, okay? I was going to be naked. It literally pops up with a warning that blocks your screen,” he said.

Lots of people in the comments are confused as to how Apple even knows when you’re naked.

“Wait. Who’s watching your FaceTime to know this?” one person said.

Here’s how the FaceTime sensitive content warning actually works

No, there isn’t a man hiding in your phone watching your calls. Apple actually uses the built-in AI tools in our phones to scan our photos and video calls for nudity. The same AI that blocks nudity on sites like Instagram has actually been around for ages.

Apple announced this update a couple of months ago. According to Apple, the sensitive content on your phone works on a bunch of apps: “Messages, AirDrop, shared photo albums, Contact Posters in the Phone app and the Contacts app, and FaceTime calls and video messages.”

Don’t worry, you can turn it off

Not comfortable with this? Apple has made it super easy to turn this off. All you need to do is go into your Settings app, type up Sensitive Content Warning and toggle the switch to turn it off. No more interruptions to your FaceTime calls!

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.