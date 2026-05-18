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This is the real reason Tommy Fury wasn’t at Venezuela’s wedding, but something seems off

Molly-Mae and Bambi went alone

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Everyone’s wondering why Tommy Fury wasn’t with Molly-Mae and Bambi at his niece Venezuela Fury’s wedding on Saturday, and the real reason has been revealed. But something isn’t adding up.

Molly-Mae flew to the Isle of Man on a private jet while heavily pregnant so her daughter could join in as one of the bridesmaids, wearing an adorable baby blue dress, but dad Tommy was nowhere to be seen.

A representative for Tommy told Tyla he couldn’t go to the wedding because he’s currently in a training camp ahead of his boxing fight with Eddie Hall. “Tommy wasn’t there as he’s currently deep in training camp for his fight against Eddie Hall on June 13th,” the rep said.

Credit: Molly-Mae/Instagram

However, Tommy was pictured out and about with Molly-Mae and Bambi on Sunday, the day after he skipped his niece’s wedding. So, you’re telling me he couldn’t leave the camp for even a few hours to watch Venezuela and Noah tie the knot, but he could leave the following day? Something seems off.

It’s being reported that John Fury skipped the wedding because he didn’t agree with the 16-year-old getting married so young, but it’s not clear whether the family feud runs further.

Praising Molly for bringing Bambi to the wedding while heavily pregnant, Paris told The Sun: “She is incredible. She is being fully supportive, and she is bringing Bambi over, so that Bambi could be a bridesmaid with the kids. But I have got to throw her props. She is making that journey while heavily pregnant and I wouldn’t have been able to face that while I was at her term of pregnancy.

Credit: Molly-Mae/Instagram

“I’m very glad that they are coming. It means a lot. It’s a big journey for anyone to come from home to here. It’s lovely that they are making the effort. It’s lovely that Bambi and the other little girls all get to be bridesmaids. They are all cousins and it’s sweet that they’ll make memories together.”

Molly-Mae posted some adorable pictures of Bambi with the other bridesmaids, and one of her posing next to a huge six-tiered wedding cake. The baby blue bridesmaids’ dresses were created by Evangeline Designs, a family-owned designer in Liverpool city centre, who also made Paris’ stunning outfit.

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Featured image credit: Molly-Mae/Instagram

More on: Celebrity Molly-Mae Tommy Fury Venezuela Fury
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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