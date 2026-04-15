They’re in At Home With The Furys, but who are Paris Fury’s sister and mum?

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Series two of Tyson Fury’s reality show At Home With The Furys just dropped on Netflix, and Paris’ mum and sister feature in it quite a bit. She’s clearly very close to her family, but who are they? Here’s everything you need to know.

Paris Fury has two sisters, and they’re all really close

Paris is the middle of three daughters. She has a younger sister called Montana, who’s 33, and an older one called Romain, who’s 40.

Montana is the one who features in At Home With The Furys, and is the spitting image of Paris with dark hair. She isn’t in the public eye herself, but often features on Paris’ Instagram. Three years ago, she threw a huge party for Montana’s birthday, and their children are very close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)

Romain was sadly left with brain damage after getting whooping cough when she was six weeks old and now has the mental capacity of a five-year-old. Paris has previously revealed that her sister’s condition forced her to grow up very young.

In her memoir Love and Fury, she wrote: “At just six weeks old, she contracted whooping cough – a fairly common but highly contagious bacterial disease – and spent a lot of time in and out of Doncaster Royal Infirmary. Her case was more severe than most, sadly, and led to serious breathing difficulties that ultimately and tragically caused damage to her brain.”

Last June, they all took a trip to Disneyland Paris to celebrate Romain’s 40th birthday. She lives at home with her parents and goes to the Adwick Social Education Centre during the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)

Her mum Lynda raised them all in a traditional traveller family

Paris’ mum Lynda Mulroy features in the reality TV show too. She raised her three daughters together in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, in a traditional Irish traveller family, and they lived in caravans when they were young. Lynda is still married to Paris’ father, but his name is not known and neither of them are in the public eye.

In a 2023 Instagram post, Paris called her mum the “best guide and teacher,” and spoke very highly of her upbringing. “Mam was the best guide and teacher I could have wished for. Her patience, wisdom and common sense were boundless, and she taught me the life lessons I needed to know,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)

“She showed me how to open a bank account and how to manage a household budget. How to pay bills and how to take out insurance. How to arrange doctors’ and dentists’ appointments and how to apply for a passport. She spent hour upon hour sorting and filing the family’s paperwork, explaining how this helped the whole household to run smoothly.”

Speaking about her daughter Romain to Traveller Times in 2016, Lynda explained: “My girl goes to the centre, in the day, then home each night and weekends with her family. Both my girls and my son have always been a really good help to me with Romain. She took the whooping cough when she was weeks old and it took oxygen from her brain, so Romain is my oldest, but has always been very young, even though she is 30 years old.”

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Featured image credit: Paris Fury/Instagram