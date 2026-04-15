The Tab

Here’s why Ruby Rose’s career took a very different turn after her big Netflix breakout

She’s been so under the radar

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

There was a time when Ruby Rose genuinely felt unavoidable. After breaking out in Orange Is the New Black, she was absolutely everywhere. The next step seemed obvious: Hollywood domination?!

Netflix

Fast forward to now, and she’s trending again, just not for anything career-related.

This week, Ruby Rose made headlines after posting on Threads, alleging that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her at a Melbourne nightclub when they were both in their early 20s. The post came out of nowhere, buried in a reply about Justin Bieber’s Coachella set, and immediately went viral.

A representative for Katy Perry has strongly denied the claim, calling it “categorically false” and “dangerous reckless lies” in a statement to The Tab.

If you’ve been following Ruby Rose at all, this kind of headline isn’t exactly new.

After her initial rise, she seemed perfectly positioned to become a full-on action star, landing roles in films like John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg. Then came her biggest opportunity: Leading Batwoman. That’s kind of where things started to unravel.

She left Batwoman after just one season, which is already unusual for a lead. At the time, it was framed around a serious on-set injury that required surgery. Later, the story kept changing. There were mentions of a latex allergy, and eventually claims that she’d been pressured to return to work too soon.

The CW

Behind the scenes, rumours swirled that she was difficult to work with, with reports describing tension on set and a generally chaotic production. Then in 2021, she publicly accused former Warner Bros TV executive Peter Roth of misconduct.

After stepping away from Batwoman, Ruby Rose’s career didn’t exactly bounce back. She relocated to Australia, deleted her social media for a while, and mostly appeared in smaller, low-budget projects. One of those, Vanquish, earned a brutal 5% on Rotten Tomatoes and even landed her a Razzie nomination for worst performance.

More recently, she’s stayed in headlines less for acting and more for what she posts online. She’s taken aim at various figures, including Sydney Sweeney, who she blamed for the failure of a biopic she claimed she was once attached to. In the same post, she called Sweeney a “cretin”.

With this latest situation, she’s back in the spotlight again, but it’s still not for the comeback people once expected.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix, Instagram

More on: Celebrity Katy Perry Netflix
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Katy Perry

Regardless of the outcome, reaction to the Katy Perry sexual assault claims should scare us all

Katy Perry

The police have issued a statement after Ruby Rose reported Katy Perry for sexual assault

Ruby Rose says she’s filed police reports about sexual assault allegations against Katy Perry

Latest

Jacob Elordi sparks dating rumours as he’s spotted with ANOTHER celebrity at Coachella

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He had a busy weekend!

They’re in At Home With The Furys, but who are Paris Fury’s sister and mum?

Ellissa Bain

They’re all really close

There’s footage proving Justin Bieber REHEARSED his Coachella scroll set, and it’s tragic

Hebe Hancock

We finally have answers

bristol student uwe murdered

Swansea pub pays tribute to UWE student killed by housemate in Bristol stabbing

Francesca Eke

Jamie Collins worked at the pub in Gower before moving to Bristol for university

Chloe Cherry reveals what those absolutely vile white balls in Euphoria really were

Hebe Hancock

How do they not dissolve?!

euphoria petra collins sam levinson drama explained here is rue and jules and glitter

Did Sam Levinson ‘copy’ another director’s ideas for Euphoria? The cast drama, explained

Claudia Cox

Petra Collins claimed she was set to direct season one

Woman (Kim Sherwood) leaning on a bridge with a Venetian building behind her

‘True or false’ with UoE lecturer Kim Sherwood: Bond author responds to online rumours

Freddy Lowe

No, she did not give one of her books as a Secret Santa gift

Body language expert unpacks Danny’s true feelings on Bec’s MAFS joke after deathly silence

Ellissa Bain

This is what he really thought of her vulgar comment

Here’s how this intense Euphoria cast feud caused the four year delay for season three

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

No, it’s not Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya

Here’s why Ruby Rose’s career took a very different turn after her big Netflix breakout

Hebe Hancock

She’s been so under the radar

Jacob Elordi sparks dating rumours as he’s spotted with ANOTHER celebrity at Coachella

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He had a busy weekend!

They’re in At Home With The Furys, but who are Paris Fury’s sister and mum?

Ellissa Bain

They’re all really close

There’s footage proving Justin Bieber REHEARSED his Coachella scroll set, and it’s tragic

Hebe Hancock

We finally have answers

bristol student uwe murdered

Swansea pub pays tribute to UWE student killed by housemate in Bristol stabbing

Francesca Eke

Jamie Collins worked at the pub in Gower before moving to Bristol for university

Chloe Cherry reveals what those absolutely vile white balls in Euphoria really were

Hebe Hancock

How do they not dissolve?!

euphoria petra collins sam levinson drama explained here is rue and jules and glitter

Did Sam Levinson ‘copy’ another director’s ideas for Euphoria? The cast drama, explained

Claudia Cox

Petra Collins claimed she was set to direct season one

Woman (Kim Sherwood) leaning on a bridge with a Venetian building behind her

‘True or false’ with UoE lecturer Kim Sherwood: Bond author responds to online rumours

Freddy Lowe

No, she did not give one of her books as a Secret Santa gift

Body language expert unpacks Danny’s true feelings on Bec’s MAFS joke after deathly silence

Ellissa Bain

This is what he really thought of her vulgar comment

Here’s how this intense Euphoria cast feud caused the four year delay for season three

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

No, it’s not Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya

Here’s why Ruby Rose’s career took a very different turn after her big Netflix breakout

Hebe Hancock

She’s been so under the radar