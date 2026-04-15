Here’s why Ruby Rose’s career took a very different turn after her big Netflix breakout

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There was a time when Ruby Rose genuinely felt unavoidable. After breaking out in Orange Is the New Black, she was absolutely everywhere. The next step seemed obvious: Hollywood domination?!

Fast forward to now, and she’s trending again, just not for anything career-related.

This week, Ruby Rose made headlines after posting on Threads, alleging that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her at a Melbourne nightclub when they were both in their early 20s. The post came out of nowhere, buried in a reply about Justin Bieber’s Coachella set, and immediately went viral.

A representative for Katy Perry has strongly denied the claim, calling it “categorically false” and “dangerous reckless lies” in a statement to The Tab.

If you’ve been following Ruby Rose at all, this kind of headline isn’t exactly new.

After her initial rise, she seemed perfectly positioned to become a full-on action star, landing roles in films like John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg. Then came her biggest opportunity: Leading Batwoman. That’s kind of where things started to unravel.

She left Batwoman after just one season, which is already unusual for a lead. At the time, it was framed around a serious on-set injury that required surgery. Later, the story kept changing. There were mentions of a latex allergy, and eventually claims that she’d been pressured to return to work too soon.

Behind the scenes, rumours swirled that she was difficult to work with, with reports describing tension on set and a generally chaotic production. Then in 2021, she publicly accused former Warner Bros TV executive Peter Roth of misconduct.

After stepping away from Batwoman, Ruby Rose’s career didn’t exactly bounce back. She relocated to Australia, deleted her social media for a while, and mostly appeared in smaller, low-budget projects. One of those, Vanquish, earned a brutal 5% on Rotten Tomatoes and even landed her a Razzie nomination for worst performance.

More recently, she’s stayed in headlines less for acting and more for what she posts online. She’s taken aim at various figures, including Sydney Sweeney, who she blamed for the failure of a biopic she claimed she was once attached to. In the same post, she called Sweeney a “cretin”.

With this latest situation, she’s back in the spotlight again, but it’s still not for the comeback people once expected.

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Featured image credit: Netflix, Instagram