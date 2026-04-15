Regardless of the outcome, reaction to the Katy Perry sexual assault claims should scare us all

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In the last few days, news has emerged of actress Ruby Rose claiming singer Katy Perry sexually assaulted her. Since then, the reaction to the news has been damaging.

The claims started after Katy Perry made a joke about Justin Bieber’s set at Coachella this weekend. Under a post about it, Ruby Rose alleged: “Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a sh*t what she thinks.”

In follow-up posts, she went on to explain the alleged incident in graphic detail, and claimed it had taken two decades to feel comfortable to talk about it. She alleged Katy “pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted on her.” She then said she was going to the police with her claims.

Katy Perry’s management team was quick to deny it all. The team had an opportunity to disregard the claims, and end it there. But instead, they chose to diminish another woman, and reduce it all to playground tittle-tattle. In a statement provided to The Tab, Katy Perry’s rep said Ruby has a “well-documented history” of public accusations.

They said: “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

If you take the two people being major celebs who divide opinions out of this scenario, we’re talking about a serious sexual allegation here. A PR team sent that statement to every major entertainment news outlet. It’s no doubt been read by millions of women.

And we sit here and wonder why women don’t share their stories? When they finally do, even those who are literally trained in addressing these situations talk down to them like this? And make out as though they’re just elaborate storytellers?

The fault doesn’t all lie with Katy’s management team, mind you. As soon as the news was reported on, the first viral tweet I saw was someone sharing a video of Ruby Rose once saying she likes Katy Perry.

if she harassed you then why are you showing up to her events like nothing happened? lets not jump to conclusion that fast https://t.co/rT7zq7QoKm pic.twitter.com/VwJOoy5uLQ — kanishk (@kaxishk) April 13, 2026

“I love Katy to bits,” Ruby Rose said in the resurfaced clip. It was captioned: “If she harassed you then why are you showing up to her events like nothing happened? Let’s not jump to conclusion that fast.”

People in the comments said exactly what needed to be said. “Doesn’t matter, people are sexually assaulted/raped in relationships sometimes for example, where dozens of pictures like this exist. Doesn’t erase the fact that it happened,” one said. Another added: “This is why women don’t out their rapist, because people like you say sh*t like this.”

Again, taking Katy and Ruby out of this equation, it is possible for someone you know and like to sexually assault you. These aren’t mutually exclusive things. And why is the first thing people have done be searching up videos in an attempt to disprove the story?

I’m not at all suggesting any guilt on Katy Perry’s behalf, nor am I playing judge and jury here. Regardless of whether what Ruby Rose has claimed happened, or we find out it didn’t, we need to look long and hard at how we react to viral stories like this.

Behind every claim glossed up as celeb-fodder, is another woman who this has happened to. Think about her. Think about the strength it will take her to speak up. To a lot of people this isn’t a front-page news story. It’s real life.

If you want to talk to someone, of have been affected by this story, help is out there. Rape Crisis England and Wales has a 24/7 rape and sexual abuse support line. Call free on 0808 500 222, or visit the website.

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