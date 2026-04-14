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Ruby Rose accuses Katy Perry of sexual assault in graphic detail, and now the singer has responded

Ruby issued a new statement this morning

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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In a moment that has since gone viral on numerous social platforms, Orange Is the New Black actress Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of sexual assault.

Whilst attending Coachella alongside her fairly new boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry made a shady comment about Justin Bieber’s highly divisive set. The line, where she joked about Biebs having a subscription to YouTube Premium, was shared on Instagram Threads, where Ruby dropped one hell of an accusation.

“Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne,” she wrote. “Who gives a sh*t what she thinks.”

In follow-up posts, she recalled the alleged incident at Spice Market in graphic detail, claiming it had taken two decades to muster the courage to talk about it.

Instagram

Credit: Instagram

“She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted on her,” she said.

People questioned why Ruby didn’t report it at the time, to which she responded: “Yeah, not interested in filing a report over this, not when I haven’t even filed a report for the numerous rapes at the hands of grown men.

Credit: Instagram

“But she is more than welcome to sue me (she won’t, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people). Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won’t want me discussing. The psychological manipulation was strong with that one.”

In another follow-up a few hours later, she seemed to suggest that she’d been in contact with the police, stating, “I did it.”

Katy Perry responded to Ruby Rose’s accusation

Speaking to The Tab, Katy Perry’s rep rejected Ruby Rose’s accusation. They also noted how Ruby has a “well-documented history” of public accusations.

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named,” they said.

Ruby has continued to post about the singer

Ruby Rose

On both Instagram and Threads, Ruby Rose has continued to share statements related to her accusation against Katy Perry. She’s even been sharing other people’s comments about interactions with Katy.

In a fresh update on Tuesday, she said: “Last update on this: As of this afternoon, I have finalised all of my reports. This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved.

“It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people’s experiences, but I’m not. This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward.”

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Featured image credit: Alessio Marini/LiveMedia/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock and Universal Pictures

More on: Celebrity Katy Perry Music Netflix Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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