Ruby Rose says she’s filed police reports about sexual assault allegations against Katy Perry

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Ruby Rose has now claimed she has filed a police report following sexual assault allegations made against Katy Perry. In the last few days, Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of sexual assault.

The Orange Is the New Black actress shared a number of posts detailing the allegations in full, to which Katy Perry released a statement to deny it all.

The claims started after Katy Perry made a joke about Justin Bieber’s set at Coachella this weekend. Under a post about it, Ruby Rose alleged: “Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a sh*t what she thinks.”

In follow-up posts, she went on to explain the alleged incident in graphic detail, and claimed it had taken two decades to feel comfortable to talk about it. She alleged Katy “pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted on her.”

In a statement posted to Threads on Tuesday night (April 14th), Ruby Rose said she had passed the allegations onto police. She previously said she didn’t plan to involve police, but later appeared to change her stance. In a follow-up post, she said she would be visiting a police station to explore whether her experiences could be formally investigated.

Ruby Rose said she had “finalised all of my reports”, and added that she is now unable to “comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved”.

In the full comment, she said this would be the last she would say about the allegations. “Last update on this: As of this afternoon, I have finalised all of my reports. This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved,” it said.

“It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people’s experiences, but I’m not. This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much.”

In a statement provided to The Tab, Katy Perry’s rep said Ruby has a “well-documented history” of public accusations.

They said: “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

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