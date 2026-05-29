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Wannabe influencer swims across Rome’s Trevi Fountain for views and sparks worrying debate

‘Treating Italian heritage like it was a $2 motel pool’

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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A woman has gone viral for filming herself jumping in Rome’s famous Trevi Fountain, and it’s raised a worrying debate about how common it’s becoming for people to do unacceptable things just for views.

The wannabe influencer from Paraguay seemingly asked her husband to record, then proceeded to jump into the precious 18th-century and post the video on TikTok. The fountain is made of delicate hand-carved from travertine stone and Carrara marble, and it is illegal to climb into or touch the fountain.

In the clip, you see the woman appear from under the water as tourists watch in horror. She then splashes around in the fountain like it’s a swimming pool, starting with a bit of breast stroke before moving into front crawl and then floating on her back like she has no care in the world.

@fabjajoy

#fontanaditrevi

♬ sonido original – fabi

A security guard wearing a blue uniform quickly rushes over and starts shouting at her angrily to get out, so she swims back and gets out of the water. Then, a man who appears to be her husband stops recording and puts his hand up at the worker to stop him from shouting at his wife. At one point, he makes a praying motion, seemingly begging him not to contact the police.

The woman, called Jenifer, posted the video on TikTok on Thursday with the caption “viral,” but has since made her account private after negative comments. According to reports, she was charged a €500 fine and given a lifetime ban from attending the fountain, although this hasn’t been confirmed.

It comes just days after a 30-year-old man from New Zealand was also fined €500 for diving into the Trevi Fountain last week. He posted the video on TikTok too, and people are fuming about how normalised it’s becoming for people to do outrageously unacceptable things for clout.

@flavio_grosso_

POV: SEI A ROMA E UN SIGNORE TI CHIEDE DI FARGLI UN VIDEO #perte #fyp

♬ Funny video “Carmen Prelude” Arranging weakness(836530) – yo suzuki(akisai)

One person wrote: “Imagine being so f**king brain-rotted from TikTok that you fly to Rome, look at one of the most beautiful historic landmarks on Earth, and think ‘Yeah, perfect spot to act like a feral animal for likes’… treating Italian heritage like it was a $2 motel pool. Pathetic.”

“This ‘do-anything-for-clicks’ culture is destroying everything. Give it a rest already,” someone else said. A third person added: “That is so disrespectful and disgusting to purposely do something that could damage such a beautiful historical landmark just to get content for their social media.” Sadly, there’s not much that can be done about it.

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Featured image credit: TikTok

More on: Influencer twitter Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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