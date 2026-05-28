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Influencer with no right hand pulled over for using phone while driving in ‘absurd’ footage

The full body cam video has gone viral

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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An influencer has gone viral after getting pulled over in her car by a police officer who allegedly saw her using her phone with her right hand, but she doesn’t have a right hand. The whole case has now been dismissed due to a “lack of evidence,” but the story has caused quite a stir online.

Katie, who has 325k followers on TikTok and 197k on Instagram and is known online as @slightlyoff.balance, was pulled over by an officer in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, on 11th February and given a “Wireless Comm. Device/Handheld While Driving – First Offence” with a fine of $116 for driving while using her phone.

At the time, she posted a now-deleted video on TikTok claiming the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused her of holding her phone in her “right hand,” even though the adaptive athlete, who documents her life with a limb difference, doesn’t have a right hand.

Credit: @slightlyoff.balance/TikTok

The video went viral at the time and everyone told her to appeal the ticket. So, she took it to court and pleaded not guilty. The story has taken over the internet once again this week after Katie posted the body cam footage on TikTok and Instagram ahead of her court appearance.

In the footage posted on 26th May, you see the officer walk over to her car window after pulling her over and accuse her of being on her phone. “You drove past me holding the phone with your right hand,” he says. She then holds up her arm, showing that she doesn’t have a right hand.

However, the officer insists that he saw her using her mobile device and continues to argue.  “Obviously not,” she says before once again showing that she doesn’t have a hand and saying: “So you wanna just call this a day?” The police officer says he “doesn’t want to call it a day” and proceeds to write the ticket.

The court hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, 26th May, but was dropped at the last minute due to a “lack of evidence” after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy who issued the fine asked for the case to be dismissed, 12 News reports. Katie has since deleted all the videos from her social media.

People online are calling the whole thing ridiculous, with one person writing: “Deputy should be fined for wasting everyone’s time. Especially hers.” Someone else said: “The fact she had to prove she doesn’t have a right hand is beyond absurd.”

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Featured image credit: @slightlyoff.balance/TikTok

More on: Influencer News Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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