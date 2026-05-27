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Possible serial killer active in popular Mexico resort after three women found dead in 11 days

Police are investigating whether one person is responsible

Ellissa Bain | News
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There are fears that a serial killer is active at a popular tourist resort town in Mexico as authorities investigate a possible link between three recent murders, which have all taken place over the last 11 days.

Three women have been found dead in Puerto Vallarta over the past two weeks, all of whom were believed to be aged between 30 and 35 and had tattoos. Their bodies were also found partially undressed and dumped in isolated areas. None of the women have been identified yet.

The first victim was found on 10th May near a popular viewpoint called Rancho El Piruli. A second victim was then found less than a week later at a roadside stop along a nearby highway, and the third body was discovered on a dirt road in the Parque Las Palmas neighbourhood last Thursday (21st May).

Credit: Canva

Right now, the investigation is still in its early stages and hasn’t been labelled as a serial homicide, but authorities in Puerto Vallarta are investigating the possibility that a single suspect could be responsible for all three deaths, Mexico News Daily reports. Evidence from all three crime scenes is currently being investigated to determine whether they could be linked.

It’s also possible that the women may have been killed in another location, and their bodies were transported to and dumped in Puerto Vallarta.

The third victim had many distinctive tattoos, including one of a horned woman with a hand covering her mouth, a skull and a woman’s name on her right forearm, which will be used to identify her. Some reports have suggested she could be a woman called Elizabeth Marinez who went missing on 22nd April, but this hasn’t been confirmed by officials.

It comes after people noticed that some of the tattoo descriptions match up with information released by the State of Mexico’s Missing Persons Search Commission about the missing 22-year-old. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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Featured image credit: State of Mexico’s Missing Persons Search Commission and Canva

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Ellissa Bain | News
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