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Guys, it turns out sleeping with a fan on in this heatwave is actually super bad for you

Ugh, there are no wins in this heatwave

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Amidst blistering heat, sticky humidity, and sweating in places you weren’t even aware of, sleeping with a fan on full blast is perhaps the only saving grace.

Well, sorry to break it to you, but it turns out that leaving your fan on all night is actually really bad for you. Who knew?

Sleep expert Kelsey Atkinson advises against sleeping with a fan on. She explains that fans produce dry air, which can cause your skin and throat to dry out and irritate your eyes. Aside from just being unpleasant, it can cause serious discomfort if you wear contact lenses.

Credit: Canva

The constant stream of dry air can also dry out your nasal passages, affecting your sinuses. Your body might even produce extra mucus to compensate for the dryness, making you more susceptible to blockage, stuffiness and headaches.

But the dry air isn’t the only problem. We don’t get heatwaves very often in the UK, so your fan has probably been sitting around gathering dust for months. The moment you turn it on, those particles of dust will be flying around your room and into your airways.

This is especially dangerous if you suffer from allergies. The dust and pollen are more likely to get into your sinuses and provoke an allergic reaction. So if you suffer from asthma or hay fever, it’s probably advisable to pack the fan away.

The problems don’t just stop there. You might also have noticed that you wake up aching after leaving your fan on during the night. This is because the concentrated cool air can cause your muscles to tense up and cramp.

Sleeping without a fan on doesn’t have to be hell

There is some good news, though – there are ways to beat the heat without the assistance of a fan. These include: Wearing loose clothing at night, taking a cool shower before bed, keeping your bedroom shaded during the day, sleeping with a window open, drinking cold water and avoiding alcohol/caffeine, and sleeping with cotton bedsheets.

But if all else fails, there are options to make your fan less detrimental to your health. It sounds simple, but investing in a rotating fan, or one with a timer, can make a big difference.

Or if you’re feeling particularly creative, you can turn your fan into a makeshift air-conditioning unit. Freeze between four and six bottles of saltwater during the day, then place these in front of the fan on a tray before you go to bed, and turn your fan on. Voila! A cool, moist breeze will blow over you.

There is another option: You can just sleep with the fall on. You win some, you lose some.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Danilo E Gonzalez E

More on: Trends Viral Weather
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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