Emily in Paris star tragically dies following health battle as family releases statement

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An Emily in Paris actor has tragically died following a health battle. Pierre Deny has passed away at the age of 69, following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

It’s been reported the actor, who starred in seasons three and four of the Netflix show, died from complications with the disease that causes progressive muscle paralysis. He passed away on Monday (May 25th).

Deny played Louis De Leon, the CEO of fashion giant JVMA, in Emily in Paris. He was the father of Nicholas de Leon (Paul Forman), who was a love interest for Emily’s best friend, Mindy.

His daughters said in a statement: “It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny, which occurred this Monday following a sudden and severe case of ALS.”

The actor began his career in theatre in the 1980s, before moving into TV and film. He became well-known for prominent roles on French TV. He appeared in over 500 episodes of soap opera, Demain nous appartien.

There have been tributes from many actors and names who met him across the span of his career. Bulgarian-French singer and actress, Sylvie Vartan said: “It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Pierre Deny. I shared many wonderful moments with him on stage in Isabelle Mergault’s play. He was a generous actor and a sensitive and funny man. In these painful moments, my thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also called Charcot’s disease or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that destroys motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord. This causes muscles to weaken and waste away. There is currently no cure.

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