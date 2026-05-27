Revealed: Seven Russell Group unis saw tuition income drop by over £130m despite £9,250 fees

Leeds alone saw fee income fall by nearly £54m — more than the entire annual income of some UK universities

9 hours ago

Seven Russell Group universities took in less tuition fee income in 2024-25 than the previous year, despite the £9,250 per-student fee remaining unchanged.

Across the UK, tuition fee income rose just two per cent last year — the lowest increase on record. Russell Group universities as a whole saw a five per cent rise, but seven of the 24 went in the opposite direction. Since fees held at £9,250 in both years, the decline can only mean fewer students enrolled.

The decline raises questions about how affected universities will respond. Phil McNaull, former finance director at the University of Edinburgh, has raised concerns: “If the bigger universities have the capacity to drop their entry requirements, they will immediately start to cannibalise the lower universities, who were taking in students at lower grades.”

Tuition fees are scheduled to rise from £9,250 to £9,790 on 1st August 2026. The increase may offer some temporary respite for university finances, though it will come at a direct cost to students.

But, for now, here are the seven Russell Group universities where income from tuition fees and education contracts fell last year, according to HESA data for the academic years 2024-25 and 2023-24.

Russell Group universities where tuition fee income fell in 2024-25

7. University of Exeter – £46,000 decrease

6. Newcastle University – £3,113,000 decrease

5. Queen Mary, University of London – £5,039,000 decrease

4. Cardiff University – £10,343,000 decrease

3. University of Southampton – £12,862,000 decrease

2. University of Sheffield – £45,970,000 decrease

1. University of Leeds – £53,769,000 decrease

It is important to note, just because a university’s income from tuition fees and education contracts fell last year, that doesn’t necessarily mean it is struggling financially as a whole, as different institutions have various streams of income.

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