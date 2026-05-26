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Mackenzie Shirilla prison disciplinary records

Mackenzie Shirilla’s jail disciplinary records show any attempt at parole will be tough

She gets in trouble all the time

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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At the end of The Crash on Netflix, we saw the judge sentence Mackenzie Shirilla. Despite the severity of her crimes, the judge commented that she didn’t feel the need to give Shirilla the maximum term available, because she didn’t feel as though she would ever be granted parole. Now, the disciplinary record Mackenzie Shirilla has got from her time in jail goes some way to proving what she meant.

Mackenzie Shirilla has always maintained that the 2022 car crash, that killed her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan, was an accident. But, Shirilla, who is now 21, was found guilty of murder in August 2023. She was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years, but told there was a high chance she will spend the rest of her life in prison.

Mackenzie is now incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville. She’s allegedly been booked for things such as having contraband, being out of place and sexual misconduct. Here’s the full record.

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not a good look #fyp #mackenzieshirilla #truecrime #prison #netflix

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A breakdown of the disciplinary record Mackenzie Shirilla has in jail

A girl, named Kat, who has claimed she was once in prison alongside Mackenzie Shirilla has shared Shirilla’s prison disciplinary record, and there’s *a lot* to digest. The logs, which are public record, show Shirilla has gotten herself into trouble lots of times already.

The first was in May 2024, and Mackenzie was written up for “being out of place”. Kat explained this probably meant she wasn’t where she needed to be during the time inmates are counted, or Mackenzie was in someone else’s dorm. “Usually that’s not for a good reason,” she said. Mackenzie is said to have been “out of place” multiple times since then.

Mackenzie has also been written up for “stealing or embezzlement of property” and “possession of contraband including altered items”. This one probably means she “messed around with something that was state-issued,” Kat explained.

Mackenzie has also been flagged as being in “possession of property of another incarcerated person”. She has had multiple further contraband related write-ups.

On top of this, Mackenzie’s apparent record said that she was once written up for “any violation of rules”, and later “disturbance of a direct order”. A disturbance of a direct order means she was told to do something, and didn’t. On the same day, Mackenzie was flagged for “destruction, altercation or misuse of property”. She’s had tickets for these offences multiple times, too.

In January 2025, Mackenzie Shirilla got a ticket for “misuse of authorised medication”. This could mean she was found with her medication on her, and was using it for something she shouldn’t have been. For three months after this, Shirilla stayed out of trouble.

But then, the flags came back. She had more contraband tickets, and a new one in the form of “violation of visitation including video visits”. Something happened in an in-person or video visit, that prison staff weren’t happy with.

It’s also been alleged that Mackenzie has had a “sexual harassment” ticket during her time in prison. She has also been written up for “encouraging or creating a disturbance”.

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix The Crash True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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