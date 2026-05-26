Gross easily missed detail in The Boys finale makes Ryan’s ending so much funnier

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At the end of The Boys, Homelander’s son Ryan moves on with Mother’s Milk’s family following the death of his sort of father figure, Butcher.

Ryan has been on one hell of a ride in The Boys’ universe. A child of a s*xual assault, Ryan was essentially raised in captivity until his dad, Homelander, learned of his existence. He then had a hand in his own mum’s death. After a brief stint with his dad as a celebrity superhero, Ryan finally saw Vought for what it truly was: Evil. So naturally, he played a major part in Homelander’s eventual demise in season five.

Though leaks for the finale suggested that Kimiko would raise Ryan, which would make sense given her own history as a weapon, it was actually MM who adopted him.

It was a cute moment, but people have since clocked a hilarious detail.

Ryan’s last name is now Milk in The Boys

Welcome to the family, Ryan Milk pic.twitter.com/Tmfe9hZB6n — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 25, 2026

To understand just how funny this easily missed detail is, we must first understand why Mother’s Milk is even called that.

You see, in the original comics, MM is a superhero who is forced to drink his mother’s breast milk to maintain his powers – even as an adult. Amazon changed this for the series (thank god), simply making MM’s last name Milk. We’ll pretend that makes sense for the purpose of this article.

“Welcome to the family, Ryan Milk,” the official Twitter account for The Boys posted after the final episode dropped.

Is there a lore reason why Homelander is obsessed with milk? Is he stupid? pic.twitter.com/HQ3Miu2Lpi — Teslimat (@Teslimatttt) May 25, 2026

Though having MM adopt Ryan might seem a little random, because it totally is, it might have been a well-timed joke on the showrunners’ part.

As one person noticed: “Homelander from down there realising Ryan’s last name is Milk now.”

There are a few things instantly synonymous with Homelander: Raging insecurity, a God complex, and, of course, breast milk. We first saw it with Madelyn Stillwell in season one, but it’s been a running joke for the rest of the show. Between stealing breast milk to bathe in and forcing Firecracker to take lactation medicine that made her ill, he’s guzzled gallons of the stuff.

Reacting to the tidbit, one person wrote on Twitter: “I think Homelander would at least have some solace knowing his son would adopt such a name.”

Another person just realised: “I can’t believe it took me until now to realise how funny it is that Homelander’s kid’s new last name is Milk.”

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Featured image credit: Amazon Studios