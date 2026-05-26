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UK heat over heatwave

Why does the heat feel different (and so much worse) in the UK? An expert explains the science

Yes, there is a reason heatwaves here are so horrendous

Hayley Soen | Trends
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Is anyone else feeling as though the heat in the UK right now is like living in the pits of actual hell? Sleeping is impossible, sweat is everywhere and all I want is a few degrees less and a little bit of light winds. Is that too much to ask for?

In the last day, a heatwave has hit the UK, and temperatures have soared over 30 degrees. We cut out the nice, beer garden and park lunches temperatures, and went straight from cold to literal fire.

And now, everyone is saying the same thing. That heat in the UK just hits different. Somehow, on holiday in a European city we can all take 30 degrees and a stroll like it’s nothing, but when it’s at home it’s new levels of unbearable. Well, an expert has explained there’s actual science behind this, and it’s not just us being British and moaning about the weather.

Why does heat in the UK feel so different?

An expert has actually explained why heat in the UK feels all the more sweltering than anywhere else. Speaking to The Metro, Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon explained there are a few, very real, reasons.

“Meteorologically, the UK air tends to be more humid compared to that in continental Europe. High humidity can make it harder for sweat to evaporate, which is how we naturally cool ourselves down,” he said.

“Houses in Europe are often more adapted to higher temperatures, allowing those inside to stay cool. While many in the UK need well-insulated homes for those cold winter months, which means they naturally retain heat.”

The third reason is that when you’re abroad, you’re just all the more prepared for the heat to be there. So, there are mental reasons, as well as literal, physical ones too.

Stephen added: “When people from the UK go abroad, they’re often well-prepared for heat. Many European countries have a routine (meal times) that are adapted to it being hot. The heat can sometimes feel worse in the UK simply down to not expecting it in the same way people do when they go abroad.”

I feel validated!

Featured image via TOLGA AKMEN/EPA/Shutterstock. For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: News Viral Weather
Hayley Soen | Trends
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