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Fox News man mask interview

Fox News confirms whether man in the viral interview was actually wearing a ‘CIA mask’

It’s so bizarre

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
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The internet has been doing what it does best this week, spotting something unusual and running absolutely wild with it. Loads of people became convinced that retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward appeared on Fox News wearing some kind of realistic mask during an interview about the conflict involving Iran, and now the news outlet has finally responded to whether the man was actually wearing a mask or not.

Clips from the interview quickly went viral on Twitter, YouTube and other social media platforms, with viewers pointing to what looked like a line or dark mark near the bottom of his neck. Some even claimed it looked like there was a gap.

And so, the theories started. One person wrote, “I am hereby boycotting any further activities of any kind in my life until someone Googles ‘Robert Harward Fox News mask’ and explains to me like I am a 5 year-old exactly what in the B-horror-movie hell I just saw. Seriously, just shutting my life down until this is resolved.”

Another said, “This is the weirdest sh*t I’ve ever seen. Wtf.”

Someone else added, “Holy sh*t why is this man on Fox News wearing a literal CIA mask.”

So, was he actually wearing some kind of mask?

Well, Fox News has now addressed the viral claims and confirmed whether Robert Harward was wearing a mask or not.

The network said in a statement, “Vice Admiral Robert Harward appeared on FOX News Channel earlier this week via a remote, mobile camera operated by an outside vendor.”

It continued, “During the interview, lighting conditions in the van contrasted with the vice admiral’s jacket, which caused a shadow to appear on his neck.”

So, according to Fox News, the mark people noticed was not a prosthetic, a disguise, or proof of some bigger conspiracy. Instead, it was actually a shadow effect created by lighting, camera angles and the contrast with his clothing.

Meanwhile, Harward himself has not publicly responded to the viral attention.

Sorry guys, it wasn’t actually the juicy conspiracy theory you all thought it was!

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Fox News/YouTube.

More on: Conspiracy theory US Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
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