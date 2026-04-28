Euphoria actor shares what the vibe was actually like on set, amidst cast feud rumours

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There’s no shortage of claims/rumours/conspiracy theories about a feud among the Euphoria season three cast. Is Zendaya fed up with Sam Levinson? Did Hunter Schafer fall out with Jacob Elordi because of his relationship with Zendaya? Does anybody like Sydney Sweeney? An actor in Euphoria season three has weighed in on what the vibe was like among the cast on set, and if she witnessed a feud.

In the new episodes of Euphoria, Jessica Blair Herman portrays Heather – a neighbour of Cassie and Nate’s, who is watching their relationship unravel. She was also a bridesmaid at their wedding. Jessica was asked about the feud rumours on the TV show Good Day New York. According to her, everybody on set got along swimmingly. “They really did. I’m not just saying that,” she said.

Jessica witnessed “no drama” among the cast. “Really, they’ve created this beautiful working relationship and everyone wants to do the work, to come in and do the job.”

She didn’t spot any evidence that Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney had beef. “To be fair, when I was there, they’re not sharing scenes. Their storylines are very separate, you’re shooting on different days and stuff.”

Even though Rue did attend Cassie’s wedding, it sounds as if Zendaya wasn’t on set at the same time as many other actors involved in that episode. The shooting schedule for season three was a challenge, as so many of the core cast are now super famous and busy. Zendaya told Variety she had half the time she usually would to film her scenes.

Her account is rather different from other people’s. Some Euphoria viewers hypothesised that Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya had beef, as they were not photographed together once at the season three premiere. A source also told the Daily Mail: “If there were any issues with anyone, Alexa Demie and Sydney [Sweeney] would avoid each other. And people could tell there was no love lost between them. They definitely don’t like each other.”

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Featured image via HBO.