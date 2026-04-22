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There’s a huge difference in Euphoria cast salaries, and now the feuds make so much sense

I’d be fuming too

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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The cast of Euphoria are on widely different pay rates per episode, and the salary differences are allegedly making things even tenser between Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya.

Zendaya apparently makes way more than everyone else

via HBO

For the first two seasons of Euphoria, Zendaya played an integral role in creating the story of Rue and her chaotic friends. For season two, Zendaya even doubled up as an executive producer.

But for season three, she’s rumoured to be raking in more than ever before at a mind-blowing $1 million per episode. So, if the series keeps to the same eight-episode pattern, Zendaya will be making eight million dollars from Euphoria season three. Wow.

Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie are runners

Reports on how much Sydney Sweeney is earning per episode of Euphoria vary quite a bit, but most reports put her earnings at around $750k an episode – quite a bit behind Zendaya. According to an insider who spoke to Daily Mail, the pay disparity is part of the rumoured feud between the two actresses.

“Zendaya was definitely making more money than Sydney,” the source claimed. “Zendaya was the name coming on to the project, and that wasn’t easy for Sydney, especially since she’s now a bigger name than she once was.”

Jacob Elordi is reportedly in third place, earning around $700k per episode, followed closely by Alexa Demie, estimated at around $600k. The lowest-paid supporting cast member is widely reported to be Chloe Cherry, estimated at around $80k.

The same insider source claimed things are tense between Sydney and Alexa, despite them appearing to be on good terms at the season three premiere.

‘If there were any issues with anyone, Alexa Demie and Sydney would avoid each other,” they claimed. “And people could tell there was no love lost between them; they definitely don’t like each other.”

Well, we only have six more episodes until Euphoria is over for good, so it looks like they won’t have to keep up pretences for long.

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Featured image via John Salangsang/Shutterstock 

More on: Celebrity Euphoria Jacob Elordi Sydney Sweeney TV Zendaya
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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