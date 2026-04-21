The ‘real reason’ Zendaya never has any sex scenes in Euphoria actually makes total sense

Everyone else seems to have them

3 hours ago

Euphoria is basically synonymous with very explicit scenes at this point. Season three hasn’t exactly held back either, with plenty of nudity and moments that had us pausing just to process what we just watched. Take THAT graphic sex scene with Faye… point proven.

So naturally, people have started asking the same question again: Why does Zendaya’s character Rue never have sex scenes?

While other storylines use a lot of graphic content, Rue’s are handled very differently. Even when her relationships get more intimate, the show tends to imply what’s happening rather than actually showing it. Case in point: Her connection with Angel this season. The two sleep together, but the camera stays firmly out of the room.

Meanwhile, other characters are given much more explicit arcs. Cassie’s storyline, for example, goes all in this season, and Faye’s scenes don’t exactly shy away from the show’s usual style either.

According to various online reports, Zendaya is believed to have a no-nudity agreement in her contracts. Basically, she doesn’t film nude scenes, which would explain why Rue’s storylines are framed the way they are.

A lot of people think this ties back to her career beginnings. She started out on Disney Channel, and even though she’s long since moved on from that image, it may still influence the types of roles and boundaries she sets.

There’s also speculation that her involvement in major blockbuster franchises could play a part. Big studio roles often come with stricter expectations around public image, which might factor into decisions like this.

It’s not just Euphoria. In her recent film Challengers, intimate scenes were noticeably shot in a way that avoided full nudity too, which has only added fuel to the theory.

That said, nothing has actually been confirmed by Zendaya herself. There’s no official statement saying she has a “no nudity clause”, so for now, it’s all based on reports and patterns people have picked up on.

It’s also worth remembering that on Euphoria, actors have always had a say in what they’re comfortable with. Sydney Sweeney previously said she never felt pressured into doing anything she didn’t want to, and that boundaries on set are respected.

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Featured image credit: HBO