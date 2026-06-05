The Tab

21-year-old former student charged with attempted murder after crossbow shooting on uni campus

Almunthir Daqamah has been remanded in custody and will appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court

Seamus Barker | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A former University of Surrey student has been charged with attempted murder after after a member of staff was shot with a crossbow on university property.

21-year-old Almunthir Daqamah was arrested yesterday (June 4th) and charged with possession of an offensive weapon, two counts of possession of a bladed article and possession of Class B drugs.

The Saudi national has been remanded in custody and will appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court later.

via Google Maps

Police were called to Manor Park Student Village in Guildford at around 10am on Thursday. The university confirmed that the member of staff, a campus safety officer in his 50s, was “seriously injured”. He was airlifted to a London hospital for further treatment and remains in a stale condition.

Chief Superintendent Jon Groenen spoke to Sky News about the circumstances: “We know how concerning this incident is, both for the university community and for local residents here in Guildford, and our officers are working at pace to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.

“There is nothing to suggest this incident is terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

A paramedic science student at the university, Liv Harvey, said her thoughts were with the injured security guard: “The police were knocking on everyone’s doors. We’re all very shaken. It’s a very close community here.”

Alan Jomy, an economics and data analytics student, told BBC Radio Surrey that the campus was “in shock”.

Mia Lamb, a student midwife, added: “You don’t really expect to see this on a university campus.”

A University of Surrey spokesperson spoke to the BBC on his status: “We have been informed that our colleague is now in a stable condition and our entire community is relieved to hear this news. We wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

The spokesperson also expressed gratitude to the university’s Campus safety team: “They responded with professionalism and courage to this incident, and their commitment to keeping this community safe is something we are deeply proud of.”

The police have urged people to refrain from speculation while the investigation is ongoing.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123.  Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Google Maps

More on: News
Seamus Barker | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Former student arrested after man shot with crossbow on university campus

Two arrested after protesters clash with police near Henry Nowak stabbing site

Glasgow uni student could spend a year in prison for taking photos of US military planes

Latest

University of Bristol to repatriate sacred Māori rocks to New Zealand

Emily Robson

The volcanic rocks are currently held by the School of Earth Sciences

21-year-old former student charged with attempted murder after crossbow shooting on uni campus

Seamus Barker

Almunthir Daqamah has been remanded in custody and will appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court

More than 40 objections to student housing proposal as residents claim city is ‘already full’

Emily Robson

Plans to transform a former care home into student accommodation has sparked concern amongst residents

Fitzy

The brutal reason Love Island’s Fitzy earns nothing, nada, zilch from his football career

Kieran Galpin

He’s massively successful in the sport

Michael Jackson wore tape fingertips

The real reason Michael Jackson always wore tape on his fingertips and it’s actually clever

Suchismita Ghosh

No, it was not a fashion statement

It’s changed, so here’s how much the Love Island cast are getting paid for being in the villa

Hayley Soen

As George has quit already, he’ll only get pocket change

A deep dive into Aidan and Kavan’s life and how close the Love Island brothers really are

Ellissa Bain

The producers are so messy for this

King’s College London places 16th in Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings

Isabelle Brooke

It was the university’s highest placement in more than a decade

The three times Love Island sent siblings into the villa and how much drama it *really* caused

Hayley Soen

Aidan and Kavan definitely aren’t the first

YouTuber Jesse Ridgway responds to backlash after choosing to abort baby with Down syndrome

Ellissa Bain

‘I’ve never seen such hate and vitriol for two people grieving the loss of their unborn child’

Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips applied to be on Love Island, and the reason she was rejected is beyond wild

Hayley Soen

It’s got nothing to do with her OnlyFans

This is why Ellie is carrying a bag around the Love Island villa and it’s so iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s the star of the show

Cambridge’s 31 colleges ranked by sustainability – Trinity’s second last despite £2.4bn assets

Zeynah Yusuf

Emmanuel College scored zero for sustainability, while Trinity, despite its £2.4bn in net assets, managed just 8.8 per cent

Six unwritten Scouse rules no one tells you about as a uni student in Liverpool

Grace Ellen

Prospective freshers, brush up on these over the summer…

The ultimate Leeds student bucket list: 15 things you need to tick off before graduation

Liberty Nicholson-Hulse

Every Leeds student ends up collecting the same set of rites of passage

Love Island producer finally reveals why they don’t show Islanders eating lunch or dinner

Ellissa Bain

We’d get so much gossip

Mica Harris

The hilarious reason Mica ended up on Love Island, because it was a complete accident

Kieran Galpin

There are definitely worse things you could do accidentally

Love Island

George Knight’s wild earnings from football when he’s not on Love Island, revealed

Kieran Galpin

He’s not exactly rolling in it

Love Island 2026 cast height

The Love Island 2026 cast ranked from shortest to tallest, and the height gap is massive

Suchismita Ghosh

There’s a 13-inch height difference between the shortest and tallest

Sam on Love Island 2026

Love Island’s Sam has opened up about hearing loss story and wearing hearing aids since four

Hayley Soen

‘They are a really big part of who I am’