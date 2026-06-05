21-year-old former student charged with attempted murder after crossbow shooting on uni campus

Almunthir Daqamah has been remanded in custody and will appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court

33 minutes ago

A former University of Surrey student has been charged with attempted murder after after a member of staff was shot with a crossbow on university property.

21-year-old Almunthir Daqamah was arrested yesterday (June 4th) and charged with possession of an offensive weapon, two counts of possession of a bladed article and possession of Class B drugs.

The Saudi national has been remanded in custody and will appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court later.

Police were called to Manor Park Student Village in Guildford at around 10am on Thursday. The university confirmed that the member of staff, a campus safety officer in his 50s, was “seriously injured”. He was airlifted to a London hospital for further treatment and remains in a stale condition.

Chief Superintendent Jon Groenen spoke to Sky News about the circumstances: “We know how concerning this incident is, both for the university community and for local residents here in Guildford, and our officers are working at pace to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.

“There is nothing to suggest this incident is terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

A paramedic science student at the university, Liv Harvey, said her thoughts were with the injured security guard: “The police were knocking on everyone’s doors. We’re all very shaken. It’s a very close community here.”

Alan Jomy, an economics and data analytics student, told BBC Radio Surrey that the campus was “in shock”.

Mia Lamb, a student midwife, added: “You don’t really expect to see this on a university campus.”

A University of Surrey spokesperson spoke to the BBC on his status: “We have been informed that our colleague is now in a stable condition and our entire community is relieved to hear this news. We wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

The spokesperson also expressed gratitude to the university’s Campus safety team: “They responded with professionalism and courage to this incident, and their commitment to keeping this community safe is something we are deeply proud of.”

The police have urged people to refrain from speculation while the investigation is ongoing.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

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