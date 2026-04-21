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What happened to Angel in Euphoria episode two? The actress has addressed her grim fate

Not all hope is lost

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Euphoria has just given us every reason to spiral over Angel’s fate. After being pulled deeper into Alamo’s world, Rue ends up working at the Silver Slipper, where she forms a complicated bond with dancer Angel.

The two grow close quickly, but things take a dark turn when Rue is forced to tell Angel that her friend Tish has died from an overdose.

HBO

From there, Angel’s storyline becomes increasingly bleak. In a desperate attempt to help, Rue drops her off at Hope Springs, a “rehab” facility that feels anything but safe. There’s no paperwork, no reassurance, and as Rue leaves, an ambulance ominously pulls in behind her.

Add in the unsettling details people have since spotted, like blood under the receptionist’s nails and a man watching from across the street, and theories have spiralled.

Now, Angel’s actress has opened up about what was really going on in that moment, and it’s just as unsettling as we suspected.

Speaking about Angel’s mindset, Priscilla Delgado explained to TV Insider that the character is driven by a constant sense of dread.

“I think that she has this bad feeling and this thought that something bad is gonna happen to her. Eventually, she doesn’t have any other choice because I feel like that’s the only person who might be worrying for her,” she said.

“She’s in such a vulnerable situation that she has no other choice than to let it go, no whatever she ends up in. I think she has always felt that sensation of this devil under the soil, attracting the evil. That’s one of the phrases that she says, and that’s something that’s been present along her journey.”

HBO

The rehab drop-off scene, which left us seriously unsettled, was just as intense to film. Delgado revealed that a conversation with creator Sam Levinson helped ground her performance: “It really made me think about the whole thing and what it feels like to find yourself in that place, not knowing what’s going to happen, not knowing if you’re gonna come out in a healthy place, not knowing if you’re going to survive, not knowing who you’re going to find inside.”

Basically, the ambiguity wasn’t accidental. Angel’s storyline is meant to feel uncertain, unsettling, and genuinely dangerous.

While some people are convinced the worst has already happened, there’s one detail keeping hope alive: Delgado is redited for multiple episodes in season three of Euphoria.

So… dead or not? Right now, it looks like Euphoria wants us to sit with the uncertainty a little longer.

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Featured image credit: HBO

More on: Euphoria TV Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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