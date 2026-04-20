Euphoria actor breaks down the real reason Laurie wants to hold onto Rue, and I get it now

29 minutes ago

In season three episode two, Laurie and Alamo start a feud over Rue (and a pig). But why is Laurie so keen to cling onto Rue? Isn’t it more profitable for Laurie if Alamo pays Rue’s debts in cash? And wouldn’t it be way easier and safer for Laurie to not start beef with Alamo? The actor who portrays Laurie in Euphoria, Martha Kelly, has explained her character’s hidden motivations, including why she fixates on Rue. Everything makes 1,000 times more sense now.

Martha Kelly told The Hollywood Reporter that Sam Levinson (who came up with Euphoria) “decided to create a mild-mannered sociopath”. She explained: “In real life, those are the scariest people, the disarming, vulnerable, seemingly nice ones who have no conscience.”

Please keep in mind that the term”sociopath” is now normally used when discussing literature, and not used by doctors. Real people who may have once been labelled a “sociopath” may now be considered for a personality disorder diagnosis.

The first reason that Laurie wants Rue to keep working for her is down to their relationship. Martha Kelly explained: “My impression is that Laurie, like a lot of narcissists or sociopaths – whichever she is, maybe both – has convinced herself that she cares about Rue, although nothing about the way that she forces Rue into being a drug mule is caring. She has convinced herself that she has some kind of attachment to her.”

Laurie’s second reason hinges on her general worldview. Apparently, Laurie considers Alamo to be “a bad person”. However, Laurie doesn’t view herself that way.

Martha Kelly continued: “There’s something weird about people like Laurie where if they meet someone who’s as bad as them or worse, especially if that person hurts them personally, their sense of injustice and outrage is completely clueless. Normal people would go, ‘You’re kind of awful too.’ But people like her are like, ‘How could anyone do this to me?’

In the missed-up mind of Laurie, Alamo has genuinely wronged her. So, Laurie “is feeling like maybe she’s getting a little bit more on top again by having Rue”.

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