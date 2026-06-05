It’s changed, so here’s how much the Love Island cast are getting paid for being in the villa

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Over the years, there have been varying reports about how much the cast of Love Island get paid to be on the show. So, it’s clear the pay cheque the Islanders get has changed.

The Islanders have to give up an entire summer to be on the show, and that means leaving their jobs behind. So, they are paid for their time. They get paid to cover things such as bills and rent that they will still have going on back home.

How much are the cast of Love Island paid?

There have been varying reports of how much Islanders get paid over the years, so it looks as though pay has changed as with the cost of living. In early seasons it was reported as £200 per week, then Islanders said they got £250 per week, and more recent figures claim they are now taking home £375 per week.

Demi from the winter series of Love Island in 2020 said: “Yes, you do get paid to go on the show. I personally got paid £250 a week. This is obviously to cover all your bills at home because you could have a flat, you could have a car to pay, all the things like that.

“So obviously Love Island want to make sure that’s all covered for you so you don’t get into any financial difficulties while you’re like away on holiday. So, yeah I got £250 a week. I don’t know if that’s the same now but that’s what I got paid when I was on winter Love Island and obviously you can make up for any losses if you work hard when you come out.”

Prior to this, The Daily Star said Islanders were being paid £200 a week. Now, the most recent figures are that Islanders are paid £375 per week to cover thing such as rent and bills at home. That means, the longer you stay on the show, the more you are paid.

All Stars pay is way more

It looks as though being branded an All Star is an expensive label. They get paid more than new Islanders, and this year, pay for All Stars nearly doubled.

The Love Island All Stars 2026 cast got a pay slip for £3,500 a week, it was reported. The year before, it was said those All Stars Islanders were getting £2k a week for the show.

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