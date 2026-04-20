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euphoria season three fezco fez angus cloud

How Angus Cloud’s death changed the story of Euphoria season three, according to Sam Levinson

‘It became the thematic backbone’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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The Euphoria star Angus Cloud sadly died in 2023. His character Fezco doesn’t appear on-screen in season three. However, his death changed the direction show went in. Euphoria’s creator, Sam Levinson, has shared how Angus Cloud’s death altered the plot of season three.

The actor died in July 2023 from an accidental overdose. He was 25 years old. Sam Levinson told Variety: “Losing Angus was a tragedy. I spent a lot of time trying to make sure that he was healthy, and when he passed, I was very angry.

“There’s a lot of questions that poses as an individual who’s loved someone and lost them. What is this all about? What does this mean? And I think death has a way of giving life its meaning. You realise how much the small moments matter. The interactions, the good deeds, the way you talk to the people around you. It reveals how precious life is.”

The stories in season three were inspired by these reflections.

Fez and Lexi being adorable in Euphoria season two angus cloud

Fez and Lexi being adorable in Euphoria season two
(Image via HBO)

He continued: “And in terms of Euphoria, I thought, ‘How do I how do I tell a story about that? How do I tell a story about what it means to be alive and to have the freedom to choose whatever path you want to choose — but there’s also the consequences that come with it?’

“In many ways, this season was about honouring Angus and exploring what the greater meaning of life is. And I think what it comes down to is gratitude. You gotta have gratitude for the small moments, for the tragedies and also the beautiful parts of life. It became the thematic backbone.”

Sam Levinson also chose for the character Fez to not be dead in Euphoria. Within the story, Fez is serving a 30-year prison sentence. Viewers hear about him through phone calls, and other characters’ conversations.

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Featured images via HBO.

More on: Euphoria TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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