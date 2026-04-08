Euphoria creator explains emotional decision about Angus Cloud and Eric Dane’s characters

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Euphoria is finally back after four years off our screens, and it’s safe to say things are not picking up where we left them.

Season three jumps forward in time, ditching the high school setting and throwing everyone into the chaos of actual adulthood. Speaking at the LA premiere, creator Sam Levinson explained the shift: “I liked the idea of sort of the wild west of adulthood and this frontier feeling where anything is possible. That was sort of the backdrop that interested me, is who had these characters become and what are the consequences to those actions?”

From what we’ve seen so far, everyone’s lives have taken some pretty dramatic turns. Cassie and Nate are now married (yes, really), Lexi and Maddy are trying to make it in Hollywood, and Rue is still dealing with the fallout of her past struggles.

But the biggest change behind the scenes comes after the death of Angus Cloud in 2023, and how the show handles his character, Fezco.

“I loved Angus very deeply and I fought very hard to keep him clean while he was here. I think when he passed away, it made me sort of step back and go what is the story I want to tell, what is it I want to say? What matters in life?” Levinson told The Hollywood Reporter.

“And if I was going to do another season I wanted to make sure that it spoke to kind of a larger idea about meaning and purpose and who we are. It made me want to kind of tackle the idea of faith and belief in something greater than ourselves.”

Levinson also revealed Fezco won’t be written out in the way people might expect. “I couldn’t keep him alive in real life but I could keep his character alive in the show,” he said. “I kept him alive and the character has got a great arc. I think he’d be very proud of it.”

Season three will also mark the final TV appearance of Eric Dane, following his death earlier this year after being diagnosed with ALS. Levinson shared that Dane told him about his diagnosis shortly before filming began.

“I just said, ‘Look Eric, I love you and I promise however you show up we’re going to make it work, we’re going to find a way.’ We just tried to create the most comfortable environment and he’s magnificent in this season.”

As if that wasn’t enough emotional weight, there’s also growing speculation this could be the final season of Euphoria. Zendaya recently hinted it might be the end, but Levinson isn’t confirming anything just yet.

EUPHORIA MAY GET A SEASON 4. WE WON. pic.twitter.com/6pgaF1fBut — ♡ (@glindaupland) April 8, 2026

“I go into every season like it’s the last season, I really do,” he said. “I write it like it’s the last… If this was it, am I happy? And I leave the rest on God’s desk.”

The cast aren’t giving much away either. Sydney Sweeney said she has “no idea” what’s happening long-term, while Alexa Demie admitted: “I don’t know, it feels like it.”

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Featured image credit: HBO