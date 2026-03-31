Savage reason Kim Novak says Sydney Sweeney is ‘totally wrong’ to play her in biopic

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Hollywood legend Kim Novak has made it very clear she is not here for Sydney Sweeney playing her in an upcoming biopic, and her reasoning is kind of brutal.

The 93-year-old icon said she “would never have approved” the casting of the Euphoria star, who had been lined up to portray her in Scandalous!, the directorial debut of Colman Domingo. The film is meant to tell the story of Novak’s 1957 relationship with Sammy Davis Jr, but it looks like the whole project might now be going nowhere fast.

Speaking to The Times, Novak didn’t hold back. She basically thinks the film would end up focusing way too much on sex, and she’s blaming Sweeney for that.

“There’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time,” she said. “She was totally wrong to play me.”

Ouch.

Novak added that Sweeney “sticks out so much above the waist” and repeated: “I would never have approved.”

Meanwhile, Sweeney had previously been nothing but excited about the role, calling it a huge honour and clearly buzzing at the thought of stepping into Novak’s shoes.

“I’m incredibly honored to be bringing Kim to life. I mean, she is such an amazing actress,” she said last year.

She also explained why the story resonated with her, pointing out how relevant Novak’s experiences still are today, especially when it comes to navigating fame, relationships, and having your image constantly picked apart.

“I think her story is still very relevant today in that she dealt with Hollywood and scrutiny with her relationships and her own private life and the control of her image. And I think that for me, I relate to it in a lot of different ways.

“Once I finish Euphoria, I switch into Scandalous! gear and I’m going to turn my brain into Kim. I’m so excited. I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I’m going to meet Kim Novak.’”

The film itself centres on Novak’s relationship with Sammy Davis Jr., which at the time was a huge deal, not because of what it was, but because of how the world reacted to it.

Novak has always pushed back on the idea that it was “scandalous” at all.

“I don’t think the relationship was scandalous,” she previously said. “He’s somebody I really cared about. We had so much in common, including that need to be accepted for who we are and what we do, rather than how we look.”

Their relationship took place during segregation-era America and ended under intense pressure, including threats from studio boss Harry Cohn, who reportedly warned it would be “bad for business.”

Director Domingo has described the film as a “beautiful, sweet” look at love under scrutiny, adding it’s about “trying to have privacy, trying to have love, trying to have a life.”

Whether it ever actually gets made now, though… is another question entirely.

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Featured image credit: Jacques BENAROCH/SIPA/Shutterstock, Rob Latour/Shutterstock