The Tab

Savage reason Kim Novak says Sydney Sweeney is ‘totally wrong’ to play her in biopic

I actually kind of feel bad for Sydney

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Hollywood legend Kim Novak has made it very clear she is not here for Sydney Sweeney playing her in an upcoming biopic, and her reasoning is kind of brutal.

The 93-year-old icon said she “would never have approved” the casting of the Euphoria star, who had been lined up to portray her in Scandalous!, the directorial debut of Colman Domingo. The film is meant to tell the story of Novak’s 1957 relationship with Sammy Davis Jr, but it looks like the whole project might now be going nowhere fast.

Jacques BENAROCH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Speaking to The Times, Novak didn’t hold back. She basically thinks the film would end up focusing way too much on sex, and she’s blaming Sweeney for that.

“There’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time,” she said. “She was totally wrong to play me.”

Ouch.

Novak added that Sweeney “sticks out so much above the waist” and repeated: “I would never have approved.”

Meanwhile, Sweeney had previously been nothing but excited about the role, calling it a huge honour and clearly buzzing at the thought of stepping into Novak’s shoes.

“I’m incredibly honored to be bringing Kim to life. I mean, she is such an amazing actress,” she said last year.

She also explained why the story resonated with her, pointing out how relevant Novak’s experiences still are today, especially when it comes to navigating fame, relationships, and having your image constantly picked apart.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“I think her story is still very relevant today in that she dealt with Hollywood and scrutiny with her relationships and her own private life and the control of her image. And I think that for me, I relate to it in a lot of different ways.

“Once I finish Euphoria, I switch into Scandalous! gear and I’m going to turn my brain into Kim. I’m so excited. I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I’m going to meet Kim Novak.’”

The film itself centres on Novak’s relationship with Sammy Davis Jr., which at the time was a huge deal, not because of what it was, but because of how the world reacted to it.

Novak has always pushed back on the idea that it was “scandalous” at all.

“I don’t think the relationship was scandalous,” she previously said. “He’s somebody I really cared about. We had so much in common, including that need to be accepted for who we are and what we do, rather than how we look.”

Their relationship took place during segregation-era America and ended under intense pressure, including threats from studio boss Harry Cohn, who reportedly warned it would be “bad for business.”

Director Domingo has described the film as a “beautiful, sweet” look at love under scrutiny, adding it’s about “trying to have privacy, trying to have love, trying to have a life.”

Whether it ever actually gets made now, though… is another question entirely.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Jacques BENAROCH/SIPA/Shutterstock, Rob Latour/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Film Sydney Sweeney
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

The shockingly dark reason Tom Holland is leaving Hollywood, as Zendaya announces ‘hiatus’

Katseye

‘Why is he playing with his nips?’: KATSEYE’s choreographer goes viral for oddly filthy dance

Dramas Euphoria season three

Scandals, exits and chaos: All the messy dramas that are haunting Euphoria season three right now

Latest

Reddit’s convincing theory on ‘roommates’ from Netflix’s Predator of Seville doc, explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their court appearance rubbed people the wrong way

mafs australia 2026 who was scouted

The MAFS Australia 2026 participants who already admitted they were scouted to go on the show

Claudia Cox

Woah, Luke was scouted?!

book Project Hail Mary beetles

Project Hail Mary book explains HUGE role the beetles played that Ryan Gosling’s film left out

Suchismita Ghosh

They are way more important

The third best city in the world? Edinburgh, we need to have a chat

Parthivee Mukherji

Our frozen fingers and overcrowded Cowgate say otherwise — but maybe that’s the point.

hidden detail Something Very Bad is Going to Happen

This Stranger Things hidden detail in Something Very Bad is Going to Happen is actually clever

Suchismita Ghosh

It basically explains Jude’s character

Whitexican

Lord so help me, an OnlyFans model has gone viral for filthy video about a certain beloved icon

Kieran Galpin

He’s the guy from the x-rated Wicked video, remember?

mafs australia 2026 grooms mean girl clique

MAFS Australia grooms dish on what the ‘mean girl’ group of brides were really like

Claudia Cox

‘All the lads were giving a big old sigh when the women were kicking off’

Man previously accused of stalking Billie Eilish dies after train collision in New York

Hebe Hancock

Eilish was granted a temporary restraining order against him

Right, Brook has got engaged to her ex and is pregnant with his baby since quitting MAFS

Hayley Soen

You might need to sit down for everything that’s gone down

Butter

Explained: Who the hell is the ‘casino butter girl’, and why doesn’t she want it on the stone?

Kieran Galpin

Awful things are said to happen if it touches the stone

Reddit’s convincing theory on ‘roommates’ from Netflix’s Predator of Seville doc, explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their court appearance rubbed people the wrong way

mafs australia 2026 who was scouted

The MAFS Australia 2026 participants who already admitted they were scouted to go on the show

Claudia Cox

Woah, Luke was scouted?!

book Project Hail Mary beetles

Project Hail Mary book explains HUGE role the beetles played that Ryan Gosling’s film left out

Suchismita Ghosh

They are way more important

The third best city in the world? Edinburgh, we need to have a chat

Parthivee Mukherji

Our frozen fingers and overcrowded Cowgate say otherwise — but maybe that’s the point.

hidden detail Something Very Bad is Going to Happen

This Stranger Things hidden detail in Something Very Bad is Going to Happen is actually clever

Suchismita Ghosh

It basically explains Jude’s character

Whitexican

Lord so help me, an OnlyFans model has gone viral for filthy video about a certain beloved icon

Kieran Galpin

He’s the guy from the x-rated Wicked video, remember?

mafs australia 2026 grooms mean girl clique

MAFS Australia grooms dish on what the ‘mean girl’ group of brides were really like

Claudia Cox

‘All the lads were giving a big old sigh when the women were kicking off’

Man previously accused of stalking Billie Eilish dies after train collision in New York

Hebe Hancock

Eilish was granted a temporary restraining order against him

Right, Brook has got engaged to her ex and is pregnant with his baby since quitting MAFS

Hayley Soen

You might need to sit down for everything that’s gone down

Butter

Explained: Who the hell is the ‘casino butter girl’, and why doesn’t she want it on the stone?

Kieran Galpin

Awful things are said to happen if it touches the stone