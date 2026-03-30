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The shockingly dark reason Tom Holland is leaving Hollywood, as Zendaya announces ‘hiatus’

He says he’s ‘scared’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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A viral interview clip of Tom Holland explaining the dark reason he stays away from Hollywood is circulating after Zendaya announced a hiatus next year.

Even though they’re everyone’s favourite celebrity couple, Zendaya and Tom Holland have kept their relationship super private from the start.

From allegedly dating privately since 2017 to their secret wedding, which they’ve shared no photos of, it’s clear their privacy is important to them. But in a rare interview in 2023, Tom Holland opened up about why he’s “scared” of Hollywood.

“Had I not walked away from certain situations, let’s just put it at that, I would be a very different person today,” Tom said in a sit-down interview with the On Purpose podcast.

“I’ve been really good at keeping in touch with my friends, keeping my family close, learning the lessons, and not getting caught up in the Hollywood hype. Like, I really am a massive fan of making movies, but I really do not like Hollywood. It is not for me. The business really scares me.”

He clarified what he meant, explaining: “It has been an ongoing thought, which is, ‘Don’t lose yourself’. I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves. I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore because they’ve lost themselves to this business.”

Clips from this interview have been going viral across X the past weekend, after a Fandango interview with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson included a surprising admission from the actress.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

“I’ll tell you what, after this, I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit,” Zendaya said.

“I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies or supports my career in any kind of way. I’m deeply appreciative.”

Besides the upcoming Spider-Man film, Zendaya will also be in The Drama, The Odyssey, Dune, and the final season of Euphoria.

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Featured image via YouTube and Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Tom Holland Zendaya
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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