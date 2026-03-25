The reason Tom Holland avoided Zendaya’s red carpet appearance for The Drama is so wholesome

2 hours ago

I genuinely can’t get over how sweet the actual reason is that Tom Holland didn’t step out on the red carpet with Zendaya at her latest premiere.

Zendaya has been busy doing the rounds for The Drama, most recently in Paris, where Tom was also in the city with her. But if you were expecting a super-cute couple red carpet moment, that didn’t happen. Tom stayed firmly in the background while she took centre stage, and it turns out that was very much on purpose.

Even though he skipped posing for photos, he was still there cheering her on. Footage shared by ELLE France showed him making a low-key appearance at the premiere to support her from the sidelines instead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE (@ellefr)

The reasoning behind it makes it even cuter. Tom has previously explained that he avoids attending Zendaya’s premieres in an official capacity because he doesn’t want to take attention away from her. Speaking to Men’s Health last year, he said it simply isn’t his moment, and if they show up together, the focus shifts onto them as a couple rather than her work.

Before the premiere, the two did have a very wholesome moment. As they left their hotel, they stopped to say hi to people waiting outside, walking over hand-in-hand.

Tom has also been hyping the film in his own way. Over the weekend, he posted a rare message about The Drama on Instagram, saying he couldn’t wait for people to see it and promising it would seriously impress audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Zendaya has spoken before about how she tries to handle the intense public interest in her life, especially while promoting projects. In a conversation with Robert Pattinson for Interview, she explained that while being in the spotlight is part of the job, she still wants to hold certain parts of her life back.

She said she makes an effort to keep a boundary between what she shares publicly and what she keeps for herself and the people closest to her, adding that maintaining some level of privacy helps her both personally and professionally.

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Featured image credit: VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock