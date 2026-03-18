People think this awkward Zendaya interview reveals how she really feels about Euphoria

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With less than a month to go until Euphoria finally returns, you’d expect a lot of promo from Zendaya. Instead, people are starting to wonder if something’s… off.

People have clocked that Zendaya, the face of the show and one of its executive producers, hasn’t shared the newest trailer on Instagram and has barely mentioned season three at all. For someone who fronted the hype around the first two seasons, the silence hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Behind the scenes, there have already been rumblings of tension. Zendaya and creator Sam Levinson were once seen as a tight creative duo, even teaming up on Malcolm & Marie in 2020. But reports last year suggested things may have cooled.

A Hollywood Reporter exposé claimed their relationship became strained during the fallout surrounding The Idol, while a separate Rolling Stone piece alleged the production had gone “disgustingly, disturbingly off the rails”.

According to insiders quoted at the time, the controversy didn’t sit well with Zendaya, with one source claiming: “They went from being so close, and they couldn’t fix it.”

That context is now being dragged back into the spotlight as the show gears up for its return, especially given how quiet the cast has been overall. In a December interview, Jacob Elordi even admitted he had doubts the new season would be “good”, which didn’t exactly reassure anyone.

Zendaya only publicly acknowledged season three this week, which is notably late by her usual standards. And when she did speak about it, people weren’t exactly convinced.

Zendaya on Euphoria season 3: “I’ve seen a little bit but um there’s a oh gosh, it was a whirlwind, I was, I usually did what I do in eight months in like four months wow so, I just was like you know it was like trying to get eight episodes in, in one at once so it was it just… pic.twitter.com/uDhr7mgIhH — euphoria daily (@xeuphoriadaily) March 18, 2026

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of her new film The Drama yesterday, she described filming as a blur: “Gosh, it was a whirlwind. I did what I do in eight months in, like, four months,” she said. “It was like trying to get eight episodes in at once. It just flew by me.”

She added that she’s “seen a little bit” of the new season so far, saying: “I’m excited. I hope it turns out beautifully.”

Online, though, people aren’t buying the enthusiasm. People observed that she sounds like she’s “describing it like she blinked and the whole season happened”, while another wrote it “she’s literally preparing us for a s****y season”.

There are a few more details adding to the speculation. Earlier this year, people noticed her name was missing from the executive producer list for season three on the Warner Bros. Discovery website, something she hasn’t addressed publicly.

Her comments also come just days after Labrinth, who created the iconic score for the first two seasons, posted, and quickly deleted, a cryptic message criticising the show.

After a four-year wait, expectations were already sky-high, but right now, the mood around Euphoria season three feels anything but confident.

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Featured image credit: HBO