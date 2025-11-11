Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

3 hours ago

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are two of the biggest names from Euphoria, but after six years working together on the HBO drama, a source claims their friendship has fallen apart, and it’s all because of political differences.

So, here’s a full recap of what’s going on between them, and why Zendaya is said to be refusing to stand next to Sydney Sweeney during the Euphoria press tour.

It all started with Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad

Earlier this year, Sydney Sweeney starred in an American Eagle campaign with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

The pun was meant to promote the brand’s denim collection but it quickly sparked backlash online. Some people thought the play on the word “genes” carried uncomfortable undertones linked to eugenics and white supremacy.

After that, several outlets in the US claimed that Sydney’s voting records showed she was a registered Republican, something she has not commented on publicly.

Not long after, US President Donald Trump weighed in, saying, “Now I love her ad.” He also praised the campaign on Truth Social. He called it “the hottest ad out there.” And he used the opportunity to criticise other brands and celebrities, including Taylor Swift.

This only made the situation more controversial, especially as Zendaya has been open about her anti-Trump views in the past.

After Trump’s first election win in 2016, Zendaya posted on social media saying she was “speechless, petrified, heartbroken and weary.” She added, “I guess I just never knew how many people in this country didn’t love other people in this country.”

Apparently, their political differences caused tension

A source told the Daily Mail that Zendaya is “refusing” to take part in press calls for the new season of Euphoria alongside Sydney. The insider said, “It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in. Because if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney’s views on Trump and her refusal to apologise for the racist ad.”

Also, reportedly, the two will not be seen standing next to each other during the press tour of Euphoria.

Before this reported fallout, the pair seemed to have a strong friendship. When Zendaya won her first Emmy in 2020, Sydney Sweeney publicly celebrated her achievement. She said the cast had been “crossing our fingers” and that she was “very proud and excited for Z.”

Speaking about working with Zendaya, Sydney previously told Access Hollywood that she felt “really lucky.” She added, “It’s been amazing being able to watch her and just see how much of a boss-a** she is.”

Neither Zendaya nor Sydney has commented on the feud rumours

Sydney has not addressed the claims about her political views or the alleged feud. When speaking to GQ about the American Eagle backlash, she simply said the reaction was “a surprise.” She added, “When I have an issue I want to speak about, people will hear.”

Neither Zendaya nor Sydney has made any public comment about the reported feud or the claims that they’ll be kept apart during the Euphoria press tour.

