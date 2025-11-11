The Tab
Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are two of the biggest names from Euphoria, but after six years working together on the HBO drama, a source claims their friendship has fallen apart, and it’s all because of political differences.

So, here’s a full recap of what’s going on between them, and why Zendaya is said to be refusing to stand next to Sydney Sweeney during the Euphoria press tour.

It all started with Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad

Earlier this year, Sydney Sweeney starred in an American Eagle campaign with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

The pun was meant to promote the brand’s denim collection but it quickly sparked backlash online. Some people thought the play on the word “genes” carried uncomfortable undertones linked to eugenics and white supremacy.

After that, several outlets in the US claimed that Sydney’s voting records showed she was a registered Republican, something she has not commented on publicly.

Not long after, US President Donald Trump weighed in, saying, “Now I love her ad.” He also praised the campaign on Truth Social. He called it “the hottest ad out there.” And he used the opportunity to criticise other brands and celebrities, including Taylor Swift.

This only made the situation more controversial, especially as Zendaya has been open about her anti-Trump views in the past.

After Trump’s first election win in 2016, Zendaya posted on social media saying she was “speechless, petrified, heartbroken and weary.” She added, “I guess I just never knew how many people in this country didn’t love other people in this country.”

Apparently, their political differences caused tension

via HBO

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The wages the MAFS UK 2025 cast earned before the show prove who *really* needs fame

A source told the Daily Mail that Zendaya is “refusing” to take part in press calls for the new season of Euphoria alongside Sydney. The insider said, “It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in. Because if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney’s views on Trump and her refusal to apologise for the racist ad.”

Also, reportedly, the two will not be seen standing next to each other during the press tour of Euphoria.

Before this reported fallout, the pair seemed to have a strong friendship. When Zendaya won her first Emmy in 2020, Sydney Sweeney publicly celebrated her achievement. She said the cast had been “crossing our fingers” and that she was “very proud and excited for Z.”

Speaking about working with Zendaya, Sydney previously told Access Hollywood that she felt “really lucky.” She added, “It’s been amazing being able to watch her and just see how much of a boss-a** she is.”

Neither Zendaya nor Sydney has commented on the feud rumours

Sydney has not addressed the claims about her political views or the alleged feud. When speaking to GQ about the American Eagle backlash, she simply said the reaction was “a surprise.” She added, “When I have an issue I want to speak about, people will hear.”

Neither Zendaya nor Sydney has made any public comment about the reported feud or the claims that they’ll be kept apart during the Euphoria press tour.

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock and YouTube.

More on: Celebrity Sydney Sweeney Zendaya
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Sydney Sweeney responds after her new movie becomes one of the biggest flops ever

Sydney Sweeney jeans claps back

Sydney Sweeney claps back after she was dragged for lack of response to jeans ad controversy

Sydney Sweeney Scooter Braun friends romance

‘Like the L word’: Friends expose what Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s romance is really like

Latest

Two York professors win 10 million euros each for ground breaking research projects

Shannon Downing

The University of York has secured two major grants from the European Research Council

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Georgia French

Why not change a life between seminars?

Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’

Two York professors win 10 million euros each for ground breaking research projects

Shannon Downing

The University of York has secured two major grants from the European Research Council

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Georgia French

Why not change a life between seminars?

Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’