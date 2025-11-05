The Tab
Sydney Sweeney jeans claps back

Sydney Sweeney claps back after she was dragged for lack of response to jeans ad controversy

The drama resulted in claims she registered as a Republican in 2024

Harrison Brocklehurst

Sydney Sweeney was involved in one of the biggest pop culture controversies of the year after her American Eagle jeans advert generated such backlash that even President Trump spoke out about it. In many cases, it was a fall from grace for Sydney Sweeney who had often batted off right wing allegations during her rise to the a-list – where she’s seen critical acclaim for her roles in Euphoria, Immaculate and now upcoming boxing biopic Christy. Sydney Sweeney never spoke out once or released a statement regarding the American Eagle jeans controversy, but now she has and she firmly claps back at critics who came down hard on her. Perhaps not in the best way, and the reaction still is not great.

‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans’

The original saga, which saw American Eagle run with the tagline ‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans’ got major backlash because critics said the play on ‘jeans’ with ‘genes’ and using a blonde haired blue eyed woman for the campaign implied and promoted eugenics and white supremacy.

It created a huge saga with a lot of right wing political figures getting involved, especially after allegations Sydney Sweeney registered as a Republican in 2024. President Donald Trump said “She’s a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad! You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans … If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!”

After previously always declining to comment on the controversy, including as recently as September, Sydney Sweeney claps back at the jeans controversy in a new interview with GQ where she says “I’ve always believed that I’m not here to tell people what to think.”

“I know who I am. I know what I value. I know that I’m a kind person. I know that I love a lot, and I know that I’m just excited to see what happens next. And so I don’t really let other people define who I am.”

Whilst maintaining she wears jeans constantly, she said “it didn’t affect me one way or the other.” She said it was “surreal” having the President and VP JD Vance speak on the matter but said she avoided the controversy because she was busy filming and didn’t go on her phone.

“I was filming every day. I’m filming Euphoria, so I’m working 16-hour days and I don’t really bring my phone on set, so I work and then I go home and I go to sleep. So I didn’t really see a lot of it.”

Featured image by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it

