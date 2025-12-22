The Tab
Tylor Chase

Another video of homeless Tylor Chase surfaces as Nickelodeon star’s mum speaks out

He tried to give the TikToker his watch

Kieran Galpin

Videos of former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase are again surfacing online, with the Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide actor now homeless amid his battle with bipolar disorder and addiction.

For three seasons between 2004 and 2007, Tylor Chase portrayed Martin Qwerly alongside names such as Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee. He also appeared in Everybody Hates Chris and Good Time Max, but stopped working in 2011 after doing voiceover work for the video game L.A. Noire.

He posted on his YouTube channel from the mid-2010s, usually poetry about his bipolar diagnosis, but stopped altogether in 2021. Fast forward to 2025, and a video of him being homeless went viral on TikTok.

At the time, the creator who found Tylor set up a GoFundMe to help him, but his mother soon reached out and requested that it be removed. She asked people not to give him money, because he desperately needed “medical attention.”

“I do try to keep clothes on hand for when he stops by here. I’ve tried to house him, but he chooses to do drugs. And with his mental illness, he needs 24-hour care,” she said at the time.

Another video of Tylor Chase has now made its way to TikTok

After the first video surfaced on Twitter, a TikTok user called @Copemz seemingly sought Tylor Chase out in Los Angeles, California.

It showed Tylor in a grey outfit and brown slippers as he talked about his time on the Nickelodeon show, his poetry, and what led to him being homeless. He said “chase bank” when the TikTok user asked what led him to homelessness, but no one in the comments understood what that meant.

The man then gave Tylor a bunch of money, with the former actor attempting to exchange it for his own watch. It’s truly heartbreaking to watch.

In the comments, amongst prayers and people wondering where his family are, one person wrote: “The smile when people recognise him, breaks my heart.”

“My heart is shattered. Why does Nickelodeon keep letting this happen?” another said.

Someone else wrote: “He tried to give you the watch. Bless his heart. I hope he gets help.”

