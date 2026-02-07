The Tab

From the 143 to 256: Nine experiences you’re bound to have if you go to uni in Manchester

Treat this as your unofficial bucket list

Rebecca Pattni | Guides

Life as a Manchester student is filled with chaos, booze, nights at 256 and random side quests you never thought you’d get up to. It’s never a boring day when you live in the crazy place that is Manchester.

We’ve compiled a list of nine things you’ve definitely experienced if you’re living in Manchester. If you’ve been to any of these places or done any of these things – you’ve most definitely earned the title of UoM veteran.

1. Warehouse Project

It’s not a proper Manchester experience if you haven’t been to Warehouse Project. With incredible 2025 lineups, from Nia Archives to Underworld, Warehouse Project will never disappoint. It’s the perfect place to dance the night away with friends you’ve made for life.

2. ‘Rah’ Girls

They’re wearing furry coats, have smudged eyeliner and are looking for their baccy whilst remaining totally chic. Manchester is filled with these fashionistas, who are most likely from London. If you go here, you’ve defo seen one.

3. Chaotic nights in Gay Village

If you haven’t been to Brewers yet – what are you doing?

Filthy Gorgeous Tuesday nights out are unforgettable. The cheap drink prices and jaw-dropping drag shows are not to miss out on. The iconic pride flags and fairy-light lit streets make the perfect picture opportunity.

4. Flat parties in Fallowfield with an aspiring DJ

Oak house flat parties were the place to be (rip Oak). You haven’t had the true Manchester experience yet unless you’ve been cramped into a random flat kitchen, with a Sainsbury’s bag over the lights whilst a student DJ is mixing some sort of jungle.

5. 143 bus lady

What an icon. If you take the 143 you will most likely have encountered the confusing yet inspirational speeches from the 143 bus lady. Her makeup always eats and so do her monologues.

6. Turkiss

Turkiss is the number one spot in Fallowfield and if we dare say – Manchester. Cheesy chips at £3.50 – yes, please! If you live in Fallow, you’ve definitely ended a messy night sobering up in Turkiss.

7. 256 sports nights

If you do any UoM sports, you will have definitely pre’d way too hard at a third year’s house then gone to 256, probably dressed as a pea whilst dancing the night away to Pitbull.

8. 24 hours in Ali G

This is not an experience we recommend but if you go to UoM, you’ve definitely been there. It’s so classic for Manchester students to leave their essays until the last minute, meaning a nightmarish time is spent working all day and night in the Ali G.

9. The Didsbury Dozen

We’ve all spent too much money whilst dressed as a British icon doing the Didsbury Dozen – it’s practically a rite of passage.

