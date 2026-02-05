Galentine’s Galore – How to spend this Valentine’s with your besties

5 hours ago

Valentine’s Day – the day of love. For some, it can feel a little heavy. But you don’t need a significant other to determine your worth. Love is all around you – in your favourite pizza from Rudy’s, a chai latte that hits just right, a peaceful walk around Alexandra Park.

But most importantly, love lives in your friendships. Your friends are the backbone of your life – steady, supportive, and always there, through heartbreaks, 256 hangovers, and even on the 142. If you’re single in Manchester this month, then we’ve come up with the perfect list of Galentine’s dates to celebrate your best friends.

Craft night

For all you creative crafters, why not turn this Galantine’s into a DIY dream date? You could have a cosy night in, supplied with snacks, drinks and candles followed by a cheesy rom-com.

Some easy craft ideas include candle painting, crocheting, origami, seasonal garlands, friendship bracelets, and mason jar terrariums (perfect for forgetful students who forget to feed themselves, let alone plants).

Or, there’s the option to attend a workshop in the city. Cork & Canvas are holding a paint your date on the 11th of February. You could also spend a cosy evening at Blank Studio with your closest friend, a BYOD couple event offering a variety of crafts to make.

Cinema

If crying your eyes out at films is more your style, we’d recommend a Galentine’s screening of Wuthering Heights, debuting on the 13th of February. This classic novel, now a film adaptation, full of desperation, yearning and tragic passion, will undoubtedly have you crying into your popcorn. There’s no one better to do this with than your besties.

If this is the ideal hangout, pre-booking is available on Vue’s website. Or, for a more intimate and luxurious outing, Everyman cinema never disappoints.

Museum of Illusions

The Museum of Illusions is one of Manchester’s top attractions, with student entry at just £21 – the perfect excuse to spend the day goofing around with your mates.

Put your brains to the test with a collection of puzzles and mind-bending illusions, and with endless photo opportunities guaranteed to spark laughter, you can capture the moment and frame it to keep the love forever.

You could even make a Galentine’s craft evening out of it and make frames to keep them in!

Escape Room

Adrenaline junkies, it may be your time to shine. Get on down to Escape the Van – a mobile escape room experience guaranteed to test your brain (and your friendships).

Located in Withington, central to student hotspots such as Fallowfield, Didsbury and Rusholme, you can work together to escape lab tests gone wrong and try to solve encrypted messages in a WW2 shelter. Nothing says love and bromance like bonding over mild panic.

Wine and dine

A classic wine and dine is an obvious Galentine’s celebration. Flat Iron and Wash House both have student deals on right now!