The Tab is hiring an Editor for our new film and TV site
We’re looking for an ambitious and film and TV-addicted Editor to take the helm of our latest project
The Tab Group is hiring a film and TV-obsessed Editor to run a new, exciting project.
Our mission is to publish sharp, accessible film and TV news, features, and hot takes for a Gen-Z audience who are more passionate about movie watching than ever. The vertical will explore cinematic entertainment ranging from new movie releases to trending shows, and red carpet moments to the Netflix top 10. Like The Tab, the stories will be bold, fun, voice-driven, and unlike any coverage you find elsewhere on the big US entertainment sites.
You should be a huge film and TV lover – the sort of person who leaves the cinema and wants to discuss the film in-depth, keeps up to date with all the new major releases, and might even have an active Letterboxd account. But we’re not looking for a film critic in the traditional, stuffy sense. Instead, you should be super tuned into mainstream shows and films that are causing a buzz among Gen Z, and tap into the real conversations they’re having about them.
The Editor will be responsible for growing the site’s readership massively as we launch, while publishing spot-on film and TV stories daily to get us noticed.
This will be the second vertical site launched under The Tab Group, following the huge success of Reality Shrine. The Tab Group is the youth arm of the fast-growing entertainment powerhouse Digitalbox, and sits alongside established brands like Entertainment Daily!, TV Guide, and The Poke.
Key responsibilities:
- Leading by example by writing five stories a day that amass a huge readership, focusing on mainstream film releases, huge streamer hits, and voicey cast news
- Commissioning ideas to staff writers
- Interviewing TV and film personalities for written stories and social content
- Giving feedback on the writers’ stories – with a special focus on snappy social headlines and strong voice
- Helping to manage and grow the site’s social pages
- Ensuring the site’s content is the most original film and TV coverage in the US and UK for Gen Z
- Running daily and weekly pitch meetings
- Using analytics to track performance, trends, and opportunities for growth
- Mentoring one full-time writer to ensure they consistently hit targets
- Working to ambitious site readership targets
- Helping to shape the site’s branding, editorial approach, and content mix
- Routinely meeting with staff and senior The Tab editors irl in The Tab’s London office
You must have:
- 2-5 years’ experience writing stories with an impressive readership in the entertainment space
- Proven experience in film and TV writing
- Experience working towards pageview targets
- A demonstrable understanding of what’s trending in the world of TV and film – we are looking for someone with genuine passion
- A 2.1 degree from a UK university or equivalent from a US college
- Previous experience editing and managing another staff member is a big bonus
- Experience interviewing high-profile celebs is also a plus
- Ideally, you are London-based, but if you are not, you must be willing to visit our London office regularly
Benefits:
- Package DOE & yearly pay review
- Hours: 9 am-6 pm Mon-Thurs (with flexible start times) and 4.30 pm finish on a Friday, 25 days holiday a year plus bank holidays
- Free day off on your birthday
- Hybrid working, including access to our plant-filled office in Spitalfields, East London, with perks like free yoga classes, cake, and office drinks
- A sociable and ambitious team
- Pension, life assurance, and cash to cover routine medical and dental appointments
- 24/7 GP helpline and access to personalised mental health support
- Company-wide parties and retreats every year
- A company MacBook Air
To apply:
To apply, email your CV plus the following to [email protected], with the job title in the subject line:
- Send links to three of your published entertainment stories/a link to your portfolio
- Pitch three stories for the vertical. Write your headline and a very brief synopsis
- Your current salary
Applications close on Sunday, 22nd Feb at 12 am. Candidates should be available to start soon.
Stay up to date with new opportunities and The Tab careers here. The Tab is hiring a film editor for now, but we’re always keen to hear from new talent – drop us an email at [email protected] with your CV.