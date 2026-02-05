The Tab

The Tab is hiring an Editor for our new film and TV site

We’re looking for an ambitious and film and TV-addicted Editor to take the helm of our latest project

The Tab | News

The Tab Group is hiring a film and TV-obsessed Editor to run a new, exciting project.

Our mission is to publish sharp, accessible film and TV news, features, and hot takes for a Gen-Z audience who are more passionate about movie watching than ever. The vertical will explore cinematic entertainment ranging from new movie releases to trending shows, and red carpet moments to the Netflix top 10. Like The Tab, the stories will be bold, fun, voice-driven, and unlike any coverage you find elsewhere on the big US entertainment sites. 

You should be a huge film and TV lover – the sort of person who leaves the cinema and wants to discuss the film in-depth, keeps up to date with all the new major releases, and might even have an active Letterboxd account. But we’re not looking for a film critic in the traditional, stuffy sense. Instead, you should be super tuned into mainstream shows and films that are causing a buzz among Gen Z, and tap into the real conversations they’re having about them.

The Editor will be responsible for growing the site’s readership massively as we launch, while publishing spot-on film and TV stories daily to get us noticed.

This will be the second vertical site launched under The Tab Group, following the huge success of Reality Shrine. The Tab Group is the youth arm of the fast-growing entertainment powerhouse Digitalbox, and sits alongside established brands like Entertainment Daily!, TV Guide, and The Poke. 

The Tab is hiring a film editor

Our London HQ

Key responsibilities: 

You must have:

  • 2-5 years’ experience writing stories with an impressive readership in the entertainment space
  • Proven experience in film and TV writing
  • Experience working towards pageview targets
  • A demonstrable understanding of what’s trending in the world of TV and film – we are looking for someone with genuine passion
  • A 2.1 degree from a UK university or equivalent from a US college 
  • Previous experience editing and managing another staff member is a big bonus 
  • Experience interviewing high-profile celebs is also a plus
  • Ideally, you are London-based, but if you are not, you must be willing to visit our London office regularly

Benefits:

  • Package DOE & yearly pay review
  • Hours: 9 am-6 pm Mon-Thurs (with flexible start times) and 4.30 pm finish on a Friday, 25 days holiday a year plus bank holidays
  • Free day off on your birthday
  • Hybrid working, including access to our plant-filled office in Spitalfields, East London, with perks like free yoga classes, cake, and office drinks
  • A sociable and ambitious team
  • Pension, life assurance, and cash to cover routine medical and dental appointments
  • 24/7 GP helpline and access to personalised mental health support
  • Company-wide parties and retreats every year
  • A company MacBook Air

To apply:

To apply, email your CV plus the following to [email protected], with the job title in the subject line:

  1. Send links to three of your published entertainment stories/a link to your portfolio
  2. Pitch three stories for the vertical. Write your headline and a very brief synopsis
  3. Your current salary

Applications close on Sunday, 22nd Feb at 12 am. Candidates should be available to start soon.

Stay up to date with new opportunities and The Tab careers here. The Tab is hiring a film editor for now, but we’re always keen to hear from new talent – drop us an email at [email protected] with your CV.

More on: Careers Film Grad jobs Netflix TV
The Tab | News

Read Next

The Housemaid just released this deleted scene with Millie and Enzo, and I’m not okay

Catherine O’Hara’s extremely rare disease explained, after she tragically passed away

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Latest
benedict sophie bridgerton dating rules

Every Regency era dating rule that Benedict and Sophie already broke in Bridgerton (whoops)

Claudia Cox

God forbid a girl take off a glove!

Gregory Zecca

We finally know how Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson killed his own son, and it’s so sad

Kieran Galpin

Anthony was only 13-years-old

Disability

Man’s angry letter sparks Twitter fight as Alton Towers bans those with ADHD from disability pass

Kieran Galpin

The park’s new disability rules also stops people with autism and anxiety from queue jumping

harry styles manchester

Harry Styles is coming to Manchester – and apparently this hack might help you secure tickets

Melissa Drover

Sorry if you don’t live in the north I guess x

OnlyFans creator Skylar Mae

21-year-old OnlyFans creator says her gran is her biggest fan, and buys her lingerie for shoots

Hayley Soen

‘My parents also check in during shoots’

Cambridge University Labour society protests outside speech of right-wing political campaigner

Alexander Newman

Jack Anderton was invited to speak at a Cambridge University Association event

The real reason Bridgerton’s makeup suddenly looks so different this season

Hebe Hancock

No more iPhone face?!

Timothée Chalamet mentioned in Epstein Files and alleged Oscars campaign exposed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They talk a bout his controversial Woody Allen film

‘Quiet and shy’: Here’s what Lucy Letby was really like as a student at Chester University

Esther Knowles

Lucy failed a university nursing placement for being too ‘cold’

Celebs wore naked dress

From sheer to shocking: These 10 celebs wore almost nothing on the red carpet and made it fashion

Suchismita Ghosh

They sure made an entrance

benedict sophie bridgerton dating rules

Every Regency era dating rule that Benedict and Sophie already broke in Bridgerton (whoops)

Claudia Cox

God forbid a girl take off a glove!

Gregory Zecca

We finally know how Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson killed his own son, and it’s so sad

Kieran Galpin

Anthony was only 13-years-old

Disability

Man’s angry letter sparks Twitter fight as Alton Towers bans those with ADHD from disability pass

Kieran Galpin

The park’s new disability rules also stops people with autism and anxiety from queue jumping

harry styles manchester

Harry Styles is coming to Manchester – and apparently this hack might help you secure tickets

Melissa Drover

Sorry if you don’t live in the north I guess x

OnlyFans creator Skylar Mae

21-year-old OnlyFans creator says her gran is her biggest fan, and buys her lingerie for shoots

Hayley Soen

‘My parents also check in during shoots’

Cambridge University Labour society protests outside speech of right-wing political campaigner

Alexander Newman

Jack Anderton was invited to speak at a Cambridge University Association event

The real reason Bridgerton’s makeup suddenly looks so different this season

Hebe Hancock

No more iPhone face?!

Timothée Chalamet mentioned in Epstein Files and alleged Oscars campaign exposed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They talk a bout his controversial Woody Allen film

‘Quiet and shy’: Here’s what Lucy Letby was really like as a student at Chester University

Esther Knowles

Lucy failed a university nursing placement for being too ‘cold’

Celebs wore naked dress

From sheer to shocking: These 10 celebs wore almost nothing on the red carpet and made it fashion

Suchismita Ghosh

They sure made an entrance