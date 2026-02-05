The Tab is hiring an Editor for our new film and TV site

We’re looking for an ambitious and film and TV-addicted Editor to take the helm of our latest project

3 hours ago

The Tab Group is hiring a film and TV-obsessed Editor to run a new, exciting project.

Our mission is to publish sharp, accessible film and TV news, features, and hot takes for a Gen-Z audience who are more passionate about movie watching than ever. The vertical will explore cinematic entertainment ranging from new movie releases to trending shows, and red carpet moments to the Netflix top 10. Like The Tab, the stories will be bold, fun, voice-driven, and unlike any coverage you find elsewhere on the big US entertainment sites.

You should be a huge film and TV lover – the sort of person who leaves the cinema and wants to discuss the film in-depth, keeps up to date with all the new major releases, and might even have an active Letterboxd account. But we’re not looking for a film critic in the traditional, stuffy sense. Instead, you should be super tuned into mainstream shows and films that are causing a buzz among Gen Z, and tap into the real conversations they’re having about them.

The Editor will be responsible for growing the site’s readership massively as we launch, while publishing spot-on film and TV stories daily to get us noticed.

This will be the second vertical site launched under The Tab Group, following the huge success of Reality Shrine. The Tab Group is the youth arm of the fast-growing entertainment powerhouse Digitalbox, and sits alongside established brands like Entertainment Daily!, TV Guide, and The Poke.

Key responsibilities:

You must have:

2-5 years’ experience writing stories with an impressive readership in the entertainment space

Proven experience in film and TV writing

Experience working towards pageview targets

A demonstrable understanding of what’s trending in the world of TV and film – we are looking for someone with genuine passion

A 2.1 degree from a UK university or equivalent from a US college

Previous experience editing and managing another staff member is a big bonus

Experience interviewing high-profile celebs is also a plus

Ideally, you are London-based, but if you are not, you must be willing to visit our London office regularly

Benefits:

Package DOE & yearly pay review

Hours: 9 am-6 pm Mon-Thurs (with flexible start times) and 4.30 pm finish on a Friday, 25 days holiday a year plus bank holidays

Free day off on your birthday

Hybrid working, including access to our plant-filled office in Spitalfields, East London, with perks like free yoga classes, cake, and office drinks

A sociable and ambitious team

Pension, life assurance, and cash to cover routine medical and dental appointments

24/7 GP helpline and access to personalised mental health support

Company-wide parties and retreats every year

A company MacBook Air

To apply:

To apply, email your CV plus the following to [email protected], with the job title in the subject line:

Send links to three of your published entertainment stories/a link to your portfolio Pitch three stories for the vertical. Write your headline and a very brief synopsis Your current salary

Applications close on Sunday, 22nd Feb at 12 am. Candidates should be available to start soon.

Stay up to date with new opportunities and The Tab careers here. The Tab is hiring a film editor for now, but we’re always keen to hear from new talent – drop us an email at [email protected] with your CV.