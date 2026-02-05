From Geese to Pears: A Birmingham University student’s guide to Selly’s best drinking spots

Is it even possible to emerge from the Goose less than tipsy?

Selly Oak may not be home to the finest of drinking spots, but definitely some of the most fun, with a place for everyone. No matter if you are a pub quiz enthusiast or more suited to a cosy pub feel, each venue invites a certain type of night. To help you make a Birmingham student’s toughest decision, here’s our guide to each Selly pub. Happy pubbing!

The Soak

Starting off with one of the more sophisticated drinking spots by Selly standards, The Soak has a combined restaurant-pub vibe perfect for a mid week meal. The affordable selection of curries on offer makes for a great bit of house bonding (probably needed if you’re going through the second year scaries). The upstairs terrace is also perfect for a crisp winter pint.

The Bristol Pear

A personal favourite – the Pear is the ideal drinking institution with nice seating, a good pub quiz (Monday nights, if anyone’s interested) and it’s of course the OG MiXR institution. Great for a catch up with the girls and has arguably some of the best food from a Selly pub, with wing Wednesday and the bottomless brunch a firm student favourite.

The Goose

A classic pick, the Goose never disappoints. A casual drink has never once been had here and “just one” never ends in a one drink night. The beer garden is hard to beat, and with a prime spot in the centre of Selly, it’s hard to miss.

You will probably bump into every single person you know at uni (although that’s to be expected on Bristol Road), but at least you’ll have some great stories for the next day to make the hanxiety a bit funnier than it is. Circo being just across the road is also tempting on a Monday night – there is a high chance you will end up hanging on by a thread at your Tuesday 9am.

Circo

Not sure anyone is going for a casual drink in Circo, though I wouldn’t put it past some of its most loyal enthusiasts. Those who love Circo truly ride or die it, especially the VK deals that I unfortunately always give in to. You’re willing to wait in a queue that would offend any final year before dancing through the heat. However, a night in Circo is always a night well spent, even if I now have to hype myself up for it a week before as an elderly final year.

The Country Girl

A bit of a calmer pick out of the hustle and bustle of Bristol Road, the Country Girl is a solid pick. Full of third or fourth years opting for a wholesome Friday night in cosy pub settings, reminiscing on their wild party days (last Wednesday at Sports Night) that will undoubtedly resume next week. Alternatively, this pub has seen many a UoB hinge date – no one you know will witness the awkward small talk and nervous laughs, making sure that any former situationships stay far away.

Indie Lounge

Is anyone really coming here for a casual night? If you’re here it’s probably for a society event, or showcasing Selly’s worst karaoke talents on a Wednesday, ruining classic tunes for us all. And let’s be honest, the reality of coming here is less about enjoying classic tunes and more about having your eardrums tested to their absolute limits. The Indie Lounge is always guaranteed fun at Sports Night pres.

Joe’s

Now, I’m not sure if this counts as a Selly spot as such, but I thought I would include it as a honorable mention. A visit to Joes on a weekday is perfect for a cheeky post-lecture pint or a mid-study session break when the library is just getting that intense.

It’s really the perfect procrastination spot to avoid any thoughts of an assignment, especially when you can get a spoons meal in third term! Just be warned – seeing Joes in the light might trigger some memories you may have wanted to forget.

