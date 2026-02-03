Meet Nicola Coughlan, the iconic Bridgerton star and former Birmingham drama student

35 seconds ago

Before she was navigating Regency scandals and making us cry with laughter as a teen girl from Derry, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was investigating a real scandal; the Circo queue on a Monday night.

Well, at least we think she might’ve been since she was actually an acting student in Birmingham in 2011, and what better formative Birmingham student experience is there?

Where did Nicola Coughlan go to school and university?

Born and raised in Galway, Coughlan could hear stardom calling from an early age, often stating that she knew by the age of five that she wanted to be an actress.

She went on to pursue a degree in English and Classical Civilisation at the National University of Ireland, before crossing the water to train at the Oxford School of Drama and the Birmingham School of Acting. It seems the Bridgerton star simply couldn’t resist the Brummie charm.

Following her breakout role as Claire in the hit Channel 4 show Derry Girls, Coughlan reflected on her time in Birmingham, saying: “Birmingham School of Acting really helped me embrace my individuality as an actor, and I never felt the need to fit into any specific box. I hope that will come through in Derry Girls, and I feel incredibly lucky to be part of a Channel 4 show that has four strong, comedic female leads.”

And how glad we are that she honed her craft in such a talented city—because otherwise, Claire’s coming out scene to Erin in season one might’ve never existed, and frankly, I don’t know who I’d be without it.

How did Nicola Coughlan become famous?

Following the major success of Derry Girls, it was announced in 2019 that Coughlan had been cast in a new Netflix original series, Bridgerton. Packed with Regency charm and Jonathan Bailey, the show was an immediate hit.

In case you’ve been living under a very sad rock and somehow missed it, Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington: An endearingly shy wallflower who prefers observing society alongside her friend Eloise rather than engaging in her mother’s increasingly desperate matchmaking schemes.

Clad in yellow and quietly harbouring a desire to help others, Penelope quickly became a fan favourite, with the role earning Coughlan widespread acclaim and several awards and nominations.

As of January 2026, the show has just premiered its fourth season, and with two more seasons already being greenlit, Bridgerton shows no signs of coming to a close anytime soon.

How old is Nicola Coughlan in real life?

Although the character of Penelope Featherington is only 20 in season four of Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan is actually 39-years-old. That’s almost double her character’s age.

It’s safe to say she looks very youthful.

What has Nicola Coughlan been in other than Bridgerton?

While there’s no sign of Coughlan leaving the Bridgerton franchise , she’s still appeared in other notable productions, including a cameo in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and her second Channel Four hit, Big Mood, which is, of course, also written by a Royal Birmingham Conservatoire alumnus, Camilla Whitehill.

There’s no denying, Coughlan, overflowing with talent and an icon in her own right, is an absolute star. Fans can’t wait to see what she does next!

So if you’re ever at a dinner party and all of your sophisticated friends start listing off all the philosophers and scientists alums from their uni, Birmingham students can always pull Nicola Coughlan out of your back pocket, who I’d argue is way more impressive.

And who knows, maybe next season the Bridgertons will find themselves having to return to their “Birmingham estate” and we can watch Penelope and Eloise navigate 1800’s New Street. That I’d definitely tune in for.

Featured image via Netflix