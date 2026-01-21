The search reopens for Birmingham University student who VANISHED fifty years ago

Sarjit Kaur Mann was on holiday in the south of France when she mysteriously disappeared

The mystery of a Birmingham University student who vanished on a holiday in France has been thrust back into the spotlight.

Sarjit Kaur Mann disappeared while staying in Antibes in the south of France in September 1976.

The 20-year-old student had been travelling with relatives but decided to stay behind after befriending three women on a beach.

She told her family she wanted to spend more time in the area visiting museums and exploring the region. They returned to the UK, but Sarjit was never seen again.

Days later, her devastated family received a shocking phone call.

A woman who called herself “Jane” told them: “Sarjit drowned – we are sorry, we couldn’t do anything”, before suddenly hanging up. The caller was never traced, and Sarjit’s body was never recovered.

Police say the three women Sarjit met were British, white, and believed to be in their late teens or early 20s at the time. All these years later, detectives believe they could hold the key to what really happened.

PC Shaun Reeve, from West Midlands Police’s Missing Person Investigation Unit, said officers are still desperate for answers.

“Sarjit was only 20 when she vanished, and someone out there knows the truth”, he said.

“Despite the years that have passed, we hope this appeal jogs memories. Those involved would now be around 70″, he continued.

The case is now being reviewed by the Missing Person Review Team, which reopens cold cases and hunts for fresh leads using modern investigative techniques.

Since the team was formed two years ago, more than 200 long-running cases have been solved.

Police are urging anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward. Anyone who can help is asked to call 0121 626 7003.

The Missing Person Review Team examines some of the UK’s longest-running missing person cases and dates back several decades.

Featured image via The West Midlands Police and Unsplash