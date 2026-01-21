The Tab

The search reopens for Birmingham University student who VANISHED fifty years ago

Sarjit Kaur Mann was on holiday in the south of France when she mysteriously disappeared

Cassandra Fong | News

The mystery of a Birmingham University student who vanished on a holiday in France has been thrust back into the spotlight.

Sarjit Kaur Mann disappeared while staying in Antibes in the south of France in September 1976.

The 20-year-old student had been travelling with relatives but decided to stay behind after befriending three women on a beach.

She told her family she wanted to spend more time in the area visiting museums and exploring the region. They returned to the UK, but Sarjit was never seen again.

Days later, her devastated family received a shocking phone call.

A woman who called herself “Jane” told them: “Sarjit drowned – we are sorry, we couldn’t do anything”, before suddenly hanging up. The caller was never traced, and Sarjit’s body was never recovered.

Police say the three women Sarjit met were British, white, and believed to be in their late teens or early 20s at the time. All these years later, detectives believe they could hold the key to what really happened.

via West Midlands Police

PC Shaun Reeve, from West Midlands Police’s Missing Person Investigation Unit, said officers are still desperate for answers.

“Sarjit was only 20 when she vanished, and someone out there knows the truth”, he said.

“Despite the years that have passed, we hope this appeal jogs memories. Those involved would now be around 70″, he continued.

The case is now being reviewed by the Missing Person Review Team, which reopens cold cases and hunts for fresh leads using modern investigative techniques.

Since the team was formed two years ago, more than 200 long-running cases have been solved.

Police are urging anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward. Anyone who can help is asked to call 0121 626 7003.

The Missing Person Review Team examines some of the UK’s longest-running missing person cases and dates back several decades.

Cassandra Fong | News

Dean Bray Byrne

‘Is it weird that we film each other?’: OnlyFans’ Dad and son drop their most intimate videos yet

Kieran Galpin

I have about 50 questions after watching these

Yinka Animashaun has spoken out after allegedly trying to book Cole Walliser for wedding

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘Hopefully this can be a learning experience for you’

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

Suchismita Ghosh

You’ve been warned

Brooklyn’s ex Chloë Grace Moretz reveals what the Beckham family is *really* like

Ellissa Bain

They dated for four years

Full shocking email Blake Lively sent Ben Affleck asking for help with ‘clown’ Justin Baldoni

Ellissa Bain

‘He and everyone he had on the movie is in a cult’

All the celebs who have spoken out against Steven Bartlett, after *that* interview

Hebe Hancock

He’s faced huge backlash

Cardiff Uni researchers crack woolly rhino mystery using the remains of an Ice Age wolf

Olivia Griffin

DNA recovered from a wolf frozen in permafrost has helped researchers solve a 14,400 year-old woolly rhino extinction mystery

Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson already addressed being gay IRL, even before *that* viral makeout video

Kieran Galpin

‘I want queer people telling queer stories’

It’s been six months, so here’s a much-needed update on Love Island’s Harry and Shakira

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Shakira just addressed Harry’s villa antics

Weekend lover purple rain TikTok trend

So what is this Purple Rain TikTok trend everyone is doing right now about a ‘weekend lover’?

Suchismita Ghosh

The Prince song was used in Stranger Things

