New year, new you? The Birmingham Tab is looking for new writers

Come to our open meeting on Tuesday 27th January at 7pm in Joe’s

Ffion Williams | News

Love to get the lowdown? The Birmingham Tab is holding an open meeting on Tuesday 27th January at 7pm in Joe’s bar, the University of Birmingham’s student union. Start 2026 off strong by meeting new people, producing fun articles, and filling in all of Birmingham’s students on the latest news and gossip.

Whether you’re a Substack obsessive or simply just wanting to try something new this year, The Birmingham Tab wants you to join our brilliant team.

What is The Tab?

The Tab is the largest network of student publications in the UK (we’re a pretty big deal). It’s run by students, for students. We focus on stories affecting students as well as what’s happening both on campuses and across the city. As well as news, we also produce fun (and often silly) features articles designed to make even a third-year with a dissertation deadline laugh.

Here are some of the stories we’ve recently published:

With a combined readership of over nine million a month, writing for The Tab is a no-brainer for those looking to boost their CVs and build a portfolio. Previous writers for The Tab have gone on to write for leading national and international publications, including Vogue, BBC, the Guardian, and The Times.

Even for those who don’t want to become journalists, writing for The Tab has loads of transferable skills that would compliment any CV.

Do you need experience?

Absolutely not. We’re looking for a range of different and fresh perspectives on student life in Birmingham. Our only requirement is that you study at any university in Birmingham. The Tab was my first experience with journalism and it’s a fantastic starting point for developing your writing with the help of our team of dedicated editors.

What will you be doing?

As a writer for The Birmingham Tab you can write whatever you want, whenever you want. This means no mad deadlines during assignment season and absolutely zero pressure. Our experienced editorial team cares about what you want to say and will support you with producing your articles in whatever ways we can.

We also run weekly meetings at Joe’s bar, which is a fantastic opportunity to meet new people and share your ideas. It also allows you to discuss your articles with our editors, who can support you with producing your piece!

We hope to see you at our open meeting on Tuesday 27th January at 7pm at Joe’s. We’ll let you know more about writing for us and answer any questions you may have.

If you’re unable to make it and would still like to join our team, please drop us a message on Instagram.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Unsplash

Ffion Williams | News

Tallia

‘My mum won’t let me’: Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘first love’ shares wild insight about Victoria

Kieran Galpin

She claims she was painted like a ‘fame-hungry wannabe’

Liam Reardon shuts down Love Island All Stars rumours with picture of his ‘new girlfriend’

Ellissa Bain

She’s stunning

Brooklyn Beckham Victoria first dance video

Real reason no one will release video of Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘hijacked’ first dance with Victoria

Suchismita Ghosh

There are only four people who could potentially leak it

Nicola Peltz’s former stylist speaks out about her ‘bad energy’ amid Beckham family fallout

Hebe Hancock

He called her a ‘bad apple’

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged emails from Cole say it costs $300k

‘Grinding and nuzzling’: More shock details ‘reveal’ how Victoria danced on Brooklyn Beckham

Ellissa Bain

This is getting so messy

Cruz Beckham

‘Ride it, my pony’: Cruz Beckham gets messy as he wades into mum ‘grinding’ on Brooklyn drama

Kieran Galpin

Dude, that’s like literally your mum?!

KCL student was threatened to be ‘kicked out’ of her apartment despite paying £15,000 up front

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

Yuhe Shen was left ‘traumatised’ by the situation

A comprehensive guide to working at Cambridge May Balls in 2026

Nina Stockdale

Get applying before it’s too late

