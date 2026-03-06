The results are in: These are your LUSU Officers for 2026/27

Voting was open from Tuesday 3rd March to Thursday 5th March

Your LUSU officers for 2026/27 have been announced.

This year had 15365 votes cast by 4368 voters on a turnout of 27.3 per cent, a slight decrease from last year.

The election had eight candidates in total to fill out the four Full Time Officer (FTOs) of President, Education Officer, Activities Officer, and Wellbeing Officer.

The election utilises Single Transferable Vote (STV), in which voters rank candidates in order of preference, with votes transferred to the next preferred candidate if someone wins or is eliminated. Candidates need a minimum number of votes (a quota) to win.

There was also the option for students to Re-Open Nominations (RON). Election results were announced on Friday 6th March, at 9:30 pm.

Here are your LUSU FTOs for 2026/27.

President – Kate Bracewell

Your 2026/27 LUSU President is: Kate Bracewell.

Christina Mallinson received 982 votes.

Kate Bracewell received 2237 votes.

Sam Burgess received 1230 votes.

RON received 205 votes.

This election went to two rounds of voting as quota was not reached in the initial rounds.

Education Officer – Niamh McAuley

Your 2026/27 LUSU Education Officer is: Niamh McAuley.

Navyah Vasihisth received 1047 votes.

Niamh McAuley received 2458 votes.

RON received 189 votes.

Activities Officer – Emily Houston-Woods

Your 2026/27 LUSU Activities Officer is: Emily Houston-Woods

Anna Muchardt received 1045 votes.

Emily Houston-Woods received 2473 votes.

RON received 166 votes.

Wellbeing Officer – David Grice

Your 2026/27 LUSU Wellbeing Officer is: David Grice.

David Grice received 3332 votes.

RON received 370 votes.

