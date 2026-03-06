The Tab

The results are in: These are your LUSU Officers for 2026/27

Voting was open from Tuesday 3rd March to Thursday 5th March

Emma Netscher | News

Your LUSU officers for 2026/27 have been announced.

This year had 15365 votes cast by 4368 voters on a turnout of 27.3 per cent, a slight decrease from last year.

The election had eight candidates in total to fill out the four Full Time Officer (FTOs) of President, Education Officer, Activities Officer, and Wellbeing Officer.

The election utilises Single Transferable Vote (STV), in which voters rank candidates in order of preference, with votes transferred to the next preferred candidate if someone wins or is eliminated. Candidates need a minimum number of votes (a quota) to win.

There was also the option for students to Re-Open Nominations (RON). Election results were announced on Friday 6th March, at 9:30 pm.

Here are your LUSU FTOs for 2026/27.

President – Kate Bracewell

Your 2026/27 LUSU President is: Kate Bracewell.

Christina Mallinson received 982 votes.

Kate Bracewell received 2237 votes.

Sam Burgess received 1230 votes.

RON received 205 votes.

This election went to two rounds of voting as quota was not reached in the initial rounds.

Education Officer – Niamh McAuley

Your 2026/27 LUSU Education Officer is: Niamh McAuley.

Navyah Vasihisth received 1047 votes.

Niamh McAuley received  2458 votes.

RON received 189 votes.

Activities Officer – Emily Houston-Woods

Your 2026/27 LUSU Activities Officer is: Emily Houston-Woods

Anna Muchardt received 1045 votes.

Emily Houston-Woods received 2473 votes.

RON received 166 votes.

Wellbeing Officer – David Grice

Your 2026/27 LUSU Wellbeing Officer is: David Grice.

David Grice received 3332 votes.

RON received 370 votes.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via YouTube.

Emma Netscher | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Misogyny and social media: LUSU candidates slam ‘increasingly hostile’ campus

‘Decisions are imposed from the top’: LUSU candidates criticise lack of student consultation

Money troubles: LUSU candidates agree students are being ‘priced out’ of uni life

Latest

The results are in: These are your LUSU Officers for 2026/27

Emma Netscher

Voting was open from Tuesday 3rd March to Thursday 5th March

netflix vladimir also some books episodes names etc

It’s confusing, so here are the books which each episode of Netflix’s Vladimir is named for

Claudia Cox

The meanings behind the titles get pretty deep

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Cillian Murphy returned

Real reason Cillian Murphy finally got tempted back to play Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders movie

Suchismita Ghosh

He felt the TV show ending was ‘satisfying’

18-year-old suffers life threatening injuries from being hit by a car on busy Leeds road

Dhvani Sandlas

An 18-year-old has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Thursday night

Traffic at a standstill due to wall collapse on Thurnham Street

Emma Netscher

The wall collapsed next to Kiwk Fit on Thurman Street on Thursday 5th March at around 6pm

Why did a Coastguard helicopter land on Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat today?

Jamie Calder

The search and rescue helicopter was seen circling the area on Friday afternoon

Man jailed after causing death of King’s College London student by dangerous driving

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson received an eight year prison sentence

Leeds is now officially one of the hardest cities for students to find accommodation in

Lucy Eason

‘I was shocked by the lack of affordable uni accommodation’

Anti-immigration protest causes closure of Edinburgh Napier University campus

Jamie Calder

The protest comes after after a stabbing in the west of Edinburgh

uk uni cities most expensive rent 2026

Watch out, these are the 20 UK uni cities where rent is the most expensive for students

Claudia Cox

Stay clear of London by at least 50 miles

The results are in: These are your LUSU Officers for 2026/27

Emma Netscher

Voting was open from Tuesday 3rd March to Thursday 5th March

netflix vladimir also some books episodes names etc

It’s confusing, so here are the books which each episode of Netflix’s Vladimir is named for

Claudia Cox

The meanings behind the titles get pretty deep

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Cillian Murphy returned

Real reason Cillian Murphy finally got tempted back to play Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders movie

Suchismita Ghosh

He felt the TV show ending was ‘satisfying’

18-year-old suffers life threatening injuries from being hit by a car on busy Leeds road

Dhvani Sandlas

An 18-year-old has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Thursday night

Traffic at a standstill due to wall collapse on Thurnham Street

Emma Netscher

The wall collapsed next to Kiwk Fit on Thurman Street on Thursday 5th March at around 6pm

Why did a Coastguard helicopter land on Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat today?

Jamie Calder

The search and rescue helicopter was seen circling the area on Friday afternoon

Man jailed after causing death of King’s College London student by dangerous driving

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson received an eight year prison sentence

Leeds is now officially one of the hardest cities for students to find accommodation in

Lucy Eason

‘I was shocked by the lack of affordable uni accommodation’

Anti-immigration protest causes closure of Edinburgh Napier University campus

Jamie Calder

The protest comes after after a stabbing in the west of Edinburgh

uk uni cities most expensive rent 2026

Watch out, these are the 20 UK uni cities where rent is the most expensive for students

Claudia Cox

Stay clear of London by at least 50 miles